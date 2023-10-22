HALIFAX – They call themselves “Dan Lab” graduates, and they’re powering an unlikely, Halifax-based research center for batteries designed to replace fossil fuels.

At the center of the tightly connected network is Jeff Daan, a professor of chemistry and physics at Dalhousie University, who on Oct. 9 was presented the Olin Palladium Award from the Electrochemical Society for a lifetime of work improving rechargeable batteries. This prestigious award has previously been won by Nobel laureates.

According to the award citation, the 66-year-old researcher is the author or co-author of 78 inventions whose patents have been issued or filed, and he has trained more than 65 PhD and 30 post-doctoral researchers, many of whom now hold senior positions. Are. Battery companies around the world.

They are scientists who delve deeply into chemistry and physics, yet Dahn describes the mission driving the work in fairly simple social terms. “This is a war on climate change. We need every sensible energy storage technology to store energy from solar and wind,” he said after receiving his award at the biennial meeting of the Electrochemical Society in Sweden.

The lab’s origins stem from Dan’s early career in the 1980s, when he worked with industry on pioneering lithium-based batteries.

After returning to Nova Scotia to teach, he leveraged this background into a partnership with Tesla in 2016. This has led to a steady series of breakthroughs in improving longevity, safety and energy density – the amount of energy stored in a given space. The firm’s battery cells.

Today, the professor says there are 40 people in his Dalhousie lab, two new professors have been hired to “take over” when he retires, and a reservoir of battery intelligence is flowing among his former acolytes as they move to the battery. Looking for ways to increase lifespan.

“My whole goal was to set up a situation where this lab wouldn’t go out to sea when I stopped,” he said in an interview Friday.

In an industrial park on the other side of town, graduate Chris Burns explains how the Dahan network works in the port city.

While studying with his master’s in 2009, Burns helped create a high-precision system that tests the endurance of lithium-ion cells. He and fellow researcher David Stevens used their findings to create Novonix Ltd., which Dahn calls the “most accurate” battery testing system in the world.

From three people in 2013, Novonix has grown to more than 90 employees in Halifax, and its plant is capable of small-scale production of prototype batteries.

More than 1,000 batteries are currently being tested at the facility as they are designed for a variety of uses, temperatures and expected life cycles. “Even if you just look at the difference between batteries for vehicles and a commuter car or pickup truck, the demands on these are wildly different, and they all have different subsets of product requirements,” Burns said.

Meanwhile, Novonix is ​​building a production facility for the battery electrode material — synthetic graphite — in Tennessee and hopes to join battery “giga factories” being built across North America to make systems for vehicles and other uses. Will join with. Its production is expected to start late next year.

“Whatever we started started with his (Dan’s) pursuit of long-lasting batteries, which started our cell-testing business,” said the 36-year-old entrepreneur.

Across the harbor, another post-doctoral graduate of the Dahn lab, Ravi Kempaiah, is using his relationship with Burns and Dahn in hopes of achieving similar success with commercial batteries for e-bikes and scooters in hot countries like India. are doing. He is the chief executive of Zen Energy.

“Small batteries will change the way food and cargo are delivered to cities,” Kempiah said.

His company has developed a lithium-ion battery that lasts four times longer than those currently on the market, he said, with help from Dalhousie Lab’s research and Novonix testing center.

“Some of the findings (at the Dalhousie laboratory), which are in the public domain, allow us to design these cells to withstand higher temperatures and still maintain their capacity,” he said.

But will the science and drive to optimize and improve batteries in Halifax continue beyond Dahan and the initial startup?

Dahn says a new generation of researchers at the lab are building on previous findings, and Tesla is achieving cost-effective results on a budget aided by university and federal research contributions.

He also predicts that the “zero waste” process for Novonix’s electrodes is “going to be big” in Tennessee, as battery companies look for ways to avoid current production methods that produce huge amounts of waste water and discards. Excrete sodium sulphate.

In the meantime, he intends to pursue his lab’s mission of creating long-lasting batteries, starting most days before 8 a.m. with students from around the world in his lab, in the province where he lives. Grew up and intends to stay.

“You know, a lot of people are trying to move me, but I basically say, ‘I’m not moving.’”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.

