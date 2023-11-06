How an app run by ‘Russia’s Mark Zuckerberg’ became a means of propaganda for Hamas

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has been widely documented on Telegram – Stringer/Reuters

Hamas militants watch as an explosion hits the $1 billion border wall separating Gaza from Israeli territory.

In a video that went viral in the early hours of 7 October, terrorists advance across an open field.

Later clips show them shooting their way through a checkpoint, with body cameras offering Call of Duty-style footage of their attack.

The clever propaganda tapes were shared shortly after the brutal massacre of 1,400 Israelis in settlements near the Gaza border.

As morning dawned, Israelis checked their phones and saw that social media feeds were filled with horrific videos, many of them shared and spread by Hamas social media accounts on Telegram.

Founded by Russian-born Internet entrepreneur Pavel Durov, the private, encrypted messaging app is used by 800 million people – more than even Elon Musk’s X – and has long been known for its light-touch moderation of messages and videos. .

Before the Hamas terrorist attack, Telegram already served as a source of information, including videos from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the most brutal war.

Telegram, especially popular in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, has three million users in Israel, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

During the first month of fighting in southern Israel and Gaza, propaganda messages and videos from Hamas, designated a terrorist group by Britain, the US and allies, spread rapidly on Telegram.

Durov, sometimes known as the “Mark Zuckerberg of Russia,” launched Telegram in 2013 with an emphasis on privacy and opposing censorship. The 39-year-old left Russia in 2014 after Moscow cracked down on his previous internet company and now lives in Dubai.

In the early days of the war, Hamas channels broadcast footage of terrorists paragliding into Israel, where they later killed hundreds of civilians at a music festival.

The channels posted graphic images of Hamas fighters standing over the bodies of killed Israeli soldiers, or videos of tanks being bombed via drones. As Israel counterattacks, Hamas has increasingly used its social media channels to highlight videos of civilian casualties in Israeli attacks.

Russian-born Telegram founder Pavel Durov launched the platform in 2013 with an emphasis on privacy and opposing censorship – Nadine Rupp/Getty Images Europe

Initially, Durov defended his decision not to block Hamas channels, even claiming it could help protect civilians.

Durov said on October 13, “Hamas used Telegram to warn civilians in Ashkelon to leave the area before their missile attacks.”

He also claimed that Telegram does not “algorithmically promote shocking content” on its app. Users only received messages from channels they specifically follow. He claimed this made it a “unique source of first-hand information”.

Online safety campaigner Andy Burrows says, “Just because terrorist content is not being algorithmically recommended to users does not mean it cannot reach a larger audience, nor does it contribute to radicalization.” can give.”

Telegram has seen a surge in popularity in the region in the wake of the conflict. According to Sensor Tower estimates, the number of average users in Israel was 25 percent higher than the four-week average.

Telegram has seen a surge in popularity in the Middle East as the conflict escalated – Chesnaught/Getty Images Europe

In the days following the terror attacks, Telegram channels associated with or sympathetic to Hamas increased in popularity. The official account of Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, added half a million followers on Telegram with minute-by-minute updates of the fighting. 100,000 were added to Hamas’s official account.

The channel Gaza Now, which has been accused by the Atlantic Council of being “Hamas-aligned”, has approximately two million subscribers.

Yfat Barak-Cheney, director of technology and human rights at the World Jewish Congress, says: “Groups like Hamas exploit Telegram’s architecture to disseminate violent messages, bypassing official restrictions on large social media networks.”

Videos first shared on Telegram often quickly spread to other places like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or TikTok.

“Hamas has used Telegram to push its messages on an almost daily basis,” says McKenzie Sadeghi, a senior analyst at NewsGuard, a news trust rating system. “Their posts often receive millions of views on Telegram, which NewsGuard found and were later reshared by users on other platforms.”

Rafi Mendelsohn of Israel-based cybersecurity company Cybra says Hamas used Telegram to amplify captured footage as part of its propaganda strategy.

“The fact that there were so many cameras would suggest that this information warfare was a major element,” he says. Mendelsohn says that these videos were spread on other social networks through fake accounts and bots.

Videos first shared on Telegram often quickly spread to other places like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or TikTok – Abed Khalid/AP

After an initial flood of videos and posts from Hamas, last week Telegram finally banned several Hamas-linked channels. Such posts are prohibited under the app store policies of Apple and Google, where Telegram’s app is available for download.

A Telegram spokesperson said it had closed “several dozen channels that contained direct calls to violence”. The spokesperson said such videos “violate Apple and Google guidelines”.

Although this action may hinder the speed with which Hamas can spread videos, the group is now looking for alternatives. The Telegraph found that channels that are now banned on Telegram’s iPhone and Android apps were still accessible on its web-only version and were sharing dozens of posts about the war every day.

Other copycat channels have also emerged to continue spreading Hamas posts on smartphones.

Meanwhile, Laila Mashkoor of the Atlantic Council said Hamas appears to be “ready to disrupt communications on Telegram” and is now promoting a separate app for followers.

At least in the UK, Telegram will now have to deal with stricter rules that require it to deal with violent posts or terrorist content under the Online Security Act.

MPs are also taking cognizance. Labor MP Dame Margaret Hodge has asked a series of questions in Parliament about the spread of violent videos on Telegram related to the war in Ukraine.

Burrows says the new powers under the Online Security Act “cannot come into force soon enough”.

