How America's extraordinary industrial policy is destroying globalization

Industrial policy is generally defined as measures taken by a government to shape the economy by targeting specific industries, firms or economic activities through tax incentives, subsidies, protective regulations, and research and development support.

China came late in this matter. Taking cues from East Asian countries that transformed their economies through industrial policy, Beijing implemented something of its own in 1986.

China’s industrial policy is similar to that of Japan, South Korea and the European Union, although more comprehensive. For this reason, it has faced the challenges brought by the US to the WTO.

In contrast, American industrial policy is one of a kind. What sets it apart from the pack is, first and foremost, its purpose. Traditional industrial policy is internally focused, aimed at developing national capacity. However, US industrial policy, as well as investing in American workers and science, has an important additional goal: suppressing competitors, especially those perceived to be closing the gap with the US. Are.

The Reagan administration’s outlawing of “managed trade” was intended to crack down on the Japanese automobile and semiconductor industries. This practice was extremely successful and contributed in no small part to Japan’s three decades of losses.

Washington’s industrial policy for semiconductors today is designed to cripple Chinese competition or ensure that the US maintains, as National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, “as big a lead as possible”.

US industrial policy distinguishes itself in another important aspect: approach. The Biden administration says its industrial policy is rooted in national security concerns, and says there is no room for compromise on such matters.

Chinese strategy versus American strategy. Guess who’s winning the tech war?

It is easy to see why Washington links its industrial policy to national security: to justify the measures it wants to take. As a result, US industrial policy has included extreme measures outside the scope of traditional industrial policy.

16:50

Can China learn a lesson from Japan’s ’30 wasted years’?

Can China learn a lesson from Japan’s ’30 wasted years’?

On top of its already enlarged arsenal with trade, the SWIFT global payments system and the dollar, Washington is now using industry policy as a weapon to achieve its geopolitical objectives – this is the latest example of an unscrupulous player. Not unlike someone who overtakes a competitor to win a race.

While traditional industrial policy operates behind the border, US industrial policy extends its reach beyond US territory, adversely affecting foreign governments and companies. Foreign companies that violate U.S. sanctions could be hit with hefty fines, while foreign nationals who violate U.S. regulations could face prison terms.

Departing from traditional industrial policy, the US calls on allies and like-minded economies to unite against its rivals. The Biden administration has formed a “CHIP 4” alliance with South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, and wants to establish a “critical minerals buyers club” with the EU and the Group of 7.

EU is making false statements by blaming China for its trade deficit

It pressured Japan and the Netherlands to impose semiconductor export restrictions against China, while blocking recipients of funds under the Chips and Science Act from expanding capacity there. Furthermore, the US is emphasizing “friendship” to isolate China. Furthermore, US industrial policy is likely to violate global trade rules. China has filed a lawsuit in WTO over America’s chip export ban. Some in the EU have threatened WTO action against the US over the Inflation Reduction Act subsidy scheme, which excludes electric vehicles made outside North America. US President Joe Biden visits the construction site of a new plant for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on December 6, 2022. In Phoenix. The Biden administration has formed the “CHIP 4” alliance with South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. Photo: AP

To address similar Japanese concerns about the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration struck a deal with Tokyo on critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries, presented as a type of free trade agreement Was. But according to Innu Manak, a trade policy expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, such narrow zones “do not count as free trade zones”.

Washington’s industrial policy will have serious consequences for the world. This is creating new trade barriers. At its worst, market distortions threaten to disrupt existing global supply chains, causing substantial inefficiencies and loss of economic output.

Some of the effects of US industrial policy are already evident in the semiconductor sector, where it is no longer possible to independently source or sell raw materials, products, manufacturing machines or technology. As Morris Chang, founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), said, “In the chip sector, globalization is dead”.

President Joe Biden has stressed the need for US global leadership on several occasions. However, at least in terms of industrial policy, the world would have been much better off without it.

Zhou Xiaoming is a senior fellow at the Center on China and Globalization in Beijing and former deputy representative of China’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Source: www.scmp.com