How America skimps on healthcare

Shrinkage inflation, a marketing and cost-saving strategy used by companies, has been a constant American healthcare for more than a decade.

Not long ago, I opened a new box of cereal and found much less cereal than usual. The plastic bag inside was barely three-fourths full.

This was not a manufacturing error. This shrinkage was an example of inflation.

After years of rising prices (to compensate for higher supply-chain and labor costs), packaged goods producers began to face resistance from customers. So, instead of raising prices, big brands started giving Americans fewer ounces of almost everything from cereal to ice cream to flame-grilled hamburgers, in hopes that no one would notice.

This kind of secret miserliness doesn’t just happen at the grocery store or in the drive-thru lane. It has been present in US healthcare for more than a decade.

What happened to health care prices?

With the passage of the Medicare and Medicaid Act in 1965, health care costs began to consume a higher percentage of the nation’s GDP.

In 1970, medical expenditures were only 6.9% of US GDP. This number increased to 8.9% in 1980, 12.1% in 1990, 13.3% in 2000, and 17.2% in 2010.

This trajectory is typical for industrialized countries. Most countries follow a similar pattern: (1) productivity increases, (2) the total value of goods and services increases, (3) citizens demand better care, new drugs, and greater access to doctors and hospitals, (4) People pay more and more for health care.

But does more expensive care equate to better care and longer life expectancy? This happened in the United States from 1970 to 2010. The nearly decadelong jump in longevity was due to rising health care costs (as a percentage of GDP).

Then American healthcare reaches breaking point

In early 2010, something unexpected happened. Both of these upward trend lines – healthcare inflation and longevity – flattened out.

Spending on medical care still accounts for about 17% of US GPD – the same as in 2010. Meanwhile, US life expectancy in 2020 (using pre-pandemic data) was 77.3 years – almost identical to 2010 when the number was 78.7 years.

How were these plateaus formed?

Skimp on American health care

With the passage of the Affordable Care Act of 2010, health care policy experts expected that expanding health insurance coverage would lead to better clinical outcomes, resulting in fewer heart attacks, strokes, and cancer. His assumption was that reducing life-threatening medical problems would reduce medical costs.

It did not happen. Although the rate of health care inflation actually slowed at the same rate as GDP growth, the decline in costs was not due to higher quality medical care, drug breakthroughs, or healthier citizens. Instead, it was operated frugally.

And as a result of austerity, the United States lagged far behind its global peers in terms of life expectancy, maternal mortality rates, and deaths from avoidable or treatable conditions.

To make it clear, here are three ways that skimping reduces medical costs but worsens public health:

1. High-deductible health insurance

In the 20th century, traditional health insurance covered two out-of-pocket expenses. Patients pay a small upfront fee at the point of care (a doctor’s office or hospital) and then a portion of the medical bill, usually a few hundred dollars in total.

Both of these numbers began to skyrocket around 2010 when employers adopted high-deductible insurance plans to offset the rising cost of insurance premiums (the amount the insurance company charges for coverage). With this new model, workers pay a larger amount out of pocket before any health benefits kick in — up to $7,050 for single coverage and up to $14,100 for families.

Insurers and businesses argue that high-deductible plans force employees to be more “in the game”, giving them an incentive to make wise health care choices.

But instead of promoting better decisions, these plans have made care so expensive that many patients avoid getting needed medical help. Nearly half of Americans have taken on debt due to medical bills. And 15% of people (23 million people) with employer-sponsored health coverage have seen their health worsen because they have delayed or skipped needed care because of cost.

And when it comes to Medicaid, the government-run health program for individuals living in poverty, doctors and hospitals are paid at dramatically lower rates than private insurance.

As a result, even though the nation’s 90 million Medicaid enrollees have health insurance, they find it difficult to obtain care because an increasing number of physicians will not accept them as patients.

2. Cost shifting

Unlike private insurers, the US government unilaterally sets prices when paying for health care. And in doing so, it shifts the financial burden onto employers and uninsured patients, leading to savings.

To understand how this happens, remember that hospitals pay the same amount for doctors, nurses, and drugs, regardless of how much they are paid (by insurers) for a patient’s care. If the dollars reimbursed for some patients do not cover the cost, other patients are charged more to make up the difference.

Two decades ago, Congress enacted legislation to curb federal spending on health care. This caused Medicare to drastically cut the amount it paid for inpatient services. As a result, private insurers and uninsured patients now pay double and sometimes triple Medicare rates for hospital services, the Kaiser Family Foundation reports.

These high prices generate huge out-of-pocket expenses for privately insured individuals and massive bills for the uninsured, forcing millions of Americans to forego needed testing and treatment.

3. Delaying, denying care

Insurers act as a bridge between those who pay for health care (businesses and governments) and those who provide it (doctors and hospitals). To sell coverage, they must design a plan that (a) payers can afford and (b) care providers accept.

When health care costs rise, insurers must either raise premiums proportionately, which payers find unacceptable, or find ways to reduce medical costs. Increasingly, insurers are choosing the latter. And their most common approach to cost reduction is to skimp through prior authorization.

Originally promoted as a tool to prevent misuse (or overuse) of medical services and medications, prior authorization has become a hindrance to providing excellent medical care. Insurers know that busy doctors will be hesitant to recommend expensive tests or treatments that could be challenged. And even when they do, patients tired of waiting drop out of treatment about one-third of the time.

This dynamic creates a vicious cycle: costs go down one year, but medical problems get worse the next year, necessitating even more austerity the third year.

The real cost of healthcare austerity

Federal actuaries estimate that health care spending will increase by $3 trillion over the next eight years, consuming about 20% of US gross domestic product by 2031.

But given the challenges of ongoing inflation and a rapidly increasing national debt, it is more plausible that the share of health care in GDP will remain around 17%.

This outcome will not be due to medical advances or innovative technologies, but will be the result of greater austerity.

For example, let’s say Medicare reduced payments to doctors by 2% this year and proposes a 3.3% cut for 2024. Additionally, starting next year, states will begin removing from Medicaid individuals who gained eligibility during the COVID-19 crisis. And insurers are increasingly using AI to automate rejections for payments.

Currently, in a competitive job market, business leaders are eager to cut employee health benefits. But as the economy changes, workers should expect to pay even more for their health care.

The truth is that our healthcare system is completely inefficient and economically unsustainable. Unless someone or something disrupts that system, replacing it with a more effective alternative, we will see more and more stinginess as our country struggles to control medical costs.

And this will be dangerous for America’s health.