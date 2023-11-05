How America is pumping more oil with fewer rigs oilprice.com

Despite a decline and flatlining in rig numbers, US crude oil production managed to hit a monthly record-high in August 2023, boosted by increased productivity and more efficient operations.

US exploration and production companies are deploying long lateral drilling and rigs in the most promising areas to get more bang for their buck.

New EIA data this week showed US field crude output reached 404.6 million barrels during the month of August, an average of 13.05 million barrels per day, surpassing the previous record of 401.73 million barrels set by US drillers in July. Has been broken.

Increases in production were seen in PADDs 1, 2, 3, and 4, with the largest percentage increase in production seen in PADD 4, which includes Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming. The largest actual increases were seen in PADD 2, which covers states including North Dakota, Illinois and Kentucky.

Crude oil production in Texas, a top oil-producing state, reached a record high of 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, according to the most recent monthly energy economic analysis from Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) Chief Economist Dean Foreman. ,

“Oil and natural gas production in Texas has achieved records despite relatively modest drilling activity,” Foreman wrote in late September, fueled by increased productivity and the leverage of wells drilled but not yet completed. ”

Producers in the Permian and other shale plays in Texas and New Mexico have increased crude oil output despite losses of 117 rigs so far this year, according to Baker Hughes data through Oct. 27.

U.S. crude oil producers have been reducing rig counts for most of the year, while the rig count largely stabilized in October.

Part of the production gain was due to the time lag between significant changes in oil prices and actual production—as Reuters columnist John Kemp puts it, “it takes on average about 12 months for changes in prices to filter through to changes in output.” Looks like.” ,

But the main driver of production gains has been higher efficiency in drilling and other operations.

The US shale patch is now trying to do more with less as it seeks capital and operational efficiency to prove to shareholders that it has transitioned from growth at all costs to measured growth with higher returns to investors.

Oil and gas companies operating from the Permian to Marcellus shale plays are drilling increasingly deeper lateral wells because drilling rigs are fewer, but wells are longer.

Despite the loss of active drilling rigs, shale companies are producing more oil and gas and even surpassing some skeptical estimates earlier this year.

Between July and September, activity in the oil and gas sector in Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Louisiana increased and was driven by the exploration and production (E&P) side of the business, according to oil and gas executives responding to the latest Dallas . Fed Energy Survey.

Most executives, 84%, said they expect the number of U.S. oil rigs six months from now to be close to current levels, 14% expect a much higher number of oil rigs six months from now and only 1% This number is expected to be much higher. lower.

Despite expectations for a flat number of rigs, US crude oil production is rising, although at a slower pace than before the pandemic. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) has been raising its forecast for US oil production slightly in recent months.

In the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the administration expects US crude oil production to average 12.92 million bpd this year and 13.12 million bpd next year.

In its August Outlook, EIA noted that despite the decline in rig count, “increased well productivity has more than offset the decline in active rigs so far in 2023.”

“In 2024, we expect the number of active rigs to increase, which will help boost crude oil production in the second half of the year.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for OilPrice.com

