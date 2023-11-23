How Airlines Are Cutting Minutes From Flight Time to Save Millions

Passengers make their way through the terminal while traveling before the Thanksgiving holiday at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia on November 22, 2023.

Kevin Lamarck | reuters

Minutes matter in air travel.

For passengers, there can be a difference of a few moments between making and missing a connection – and delays in airlines’ schedules can be avoided. The time savings can also lead to big savings for carriers as they struggle to control costs.

Major airlines are introducing strategies that executives say will lower costs and make operations more efficient, even if the time savings appear negligible on paper.

Some of this equipment will be tested during the busy holiday season in late 2022, a year after thousands of travelers were stranded due to the recession. Many improvements are being made behind the scenes.

American Airlines last year began using the new technology to assign flight gates at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the world’s second-busiest airport and U.S.’s largest hub, where it operates from 135 regional and mainline gates. It happens.

The new procedures, replacing a previously hours-long process, allowed the airline to avoid diverting many of its aircraft from the east side of the vast airport to the west side, saving an average of two minutes of taxi time per flight. Saved. That amounts to a savings of about 11 hours a day, American said.

According to the carrier, the technology helped reduce taxi times by 20% and halve gate changes and conflicts.

“The overnight process of gating the airline took anywhere from four hours to about 10 minutes,” said American COO David Seymour.

The so-called smart gating program has been expanded to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Miami International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and, most recently, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in May, Seymour said, adding that airlines can use it. The technology is also considering doing so in Phoenix.

Gating technology in other airports is intended to avoid gate congestion that can cause delays in departing flights or parking upon arrival.

“If you try to change gates late when the planes arrive … you may be out of coordination with your caterers and fuelers,” Seymour said. He said American-made equipment is designed for each airport’s issues.

In the first eight months of the year, 76.4% of American’s flights arrived within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time, which the Department of Transportation considers on time. This performance ranks American third among major US carriers in on-time arrivals, an improvement from fifth place during the same period last year.

Shorter taxi times and other improvements could help airlines save fuel, one of airlines’ biggest costs. American said its new gating program saves 1.4 million gallons of fuel per year, equivalent to about $4 million based on fuel prices at major U.S. airports this month.

fast boarding

The American is not alone in wanting to waste his time for a few minutes.

United Airlines introduced a new boarding process for economy class last month, offering window seat passengers first, followed by a middle seat and then an aisle seat. United told employees the change could save up to two minutes per flight.

Southwest Airlines has also experimented with ways to speed up boarding this year, trying everything from better signage to music on the jet bridge to keep passengers moving. For years, Delta Air Lines flight attendants and gate agents have used digital messages during boarding to send alerts for issues such as overhead trash.

Discount carrier Frontier Airlines aims to speed up boarding and disembarkation with routes outside the jet bridge. The company has begun using stairs to board and disembark directly from aircraft, taking advantage of the second door on the carrier’s Airbus jets.

“If you want to get on an airplane faster, use two [gates] Instead of one,” said CEO Barry Biffle.

The Denver-based airline is in talks with several airports to expand that type of boarding, without the traditional jet bridge. Biffle estimated that the carrier could use stairs for boarding and disembarkation on up to a third of its flights in about two years.

Biffle said this could save up to 10 minutes in turn time, which is the time it takes an aircraft to park, land, reload and depart.

Robert Mann, who has worked for several airlines and is president of aviation consulting firm RW Mann & Co., said how airlines use the time savings will be important. Bringing it back into the schedule could mean airlines won’t have to wait as long to fly, he said.

“When you really plan for less flying time, you have more airplanes available,” he said.

An American Airlines spokesperson said that as the airline becomes more efficient, in future schedules, it may allocate less time to each flight, increasing the airline’s ability to add more flights.

Don’t miss these stories from CNBC Pro:

Source: www.cnbc.com