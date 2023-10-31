How AI reshapes the IT industry it will be 'fast and dramatic'



Artificial Intelligence is set to reshape the IT industry and the way businesses operate. That new forecast comes from market intelligence firm IDC, which predicts that enterprise spending on generic AI (GenAI) will exceed the growth rate of overall worldwide IT spending by 13 times between now and 2027.

IDC estimates that enterprise spending on GenAI services, software and infrastructure will grow from $16 billion in 2023 to $143 billion in 2027. Spending on generic AI is expected to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 73.3% over the four-year period to 2027. ,

To help organizations better understand how to leverage GenAI technology for business success, IDC has developed a new framework – the Generative AI Path to Impact – that explains the key activities and elements in the path .

Before any core technologies of GenAI can be explored, IDC believes that the following key activities need to be implemented:

Establish a responsible AI policy: This should include defined principles of fairness, transparency, security and accountability related to the data used to train models, as well as how the results are used. A responsible AI policy should also provide transparency on the roles and responsibilities of developers, users, and other stakeholders while addressing legal and compliance issues.

Create AI strategy and road map: The organization needs a set of defined, measurable and prioritized GenAI use cases to align on key areas that will deliver maximum business impact in the short, medium and long term.

Design an Intelligence Architecture: It is important to manage the lifecycle and governance of data, models, and business context for each use case. The architecture should also include protocols for data privacy, security, and intellectual property protection.

Re-skilling and training staff: Creating and using GenAI models will require new competencies, such as motivating engineers to write and test signals for GenAI systems. Every organization must create a new skills map for core AI technologies and business capabilities to deploy GenAI at scale across the organization. Organizations should also create personalized training programs for key roles.

Enterprises will leverage generative AI and automation technologies to drive $1T in productivity gains by 2026. -IDC – Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) 12 October 2023

The next step in defining the path to GenAI impact is to prioritize the identified set of use cases. IDC defines a use case as a business-funded initiative enabled by technology that delivers measurable results. There are three broad types of GenAI use cases that need to be evaluated:

Industry: These involve more custom work and, in some cases, may require organizations to build their own GenAI models. Examples include generic drug discovery in the life sciences and generic material design for manufacturing. Specific use cases are built around specific models and model providers, with custom integration architectures created for individual customers.

Business Events: These use cases typically involve integrating a model (or multiple models) with corporate data for use by specific departments or business functions, such as marketing, sales, and purchasing. Many organizations are already testing these types of use cases but are concerned about intellectual property leakage and data governance.

Productivity: These use cases align with work tasks, such as summarizing reports, creating job descriptions, or generating Java code. GenAI functionality is being incorporated into existing applications, such as Microsoft 360 Copilot or Duet AI for Google, to improve productivity. For many of these use cases, business value can be provided through the content and data on which the underlying base model has been pre-trained.

IDC recommends adopting the “three horizons” framework to help organizations transform their business models using GenAI.

Horizon 1 focuses on near-term, incremental innovation.

Horizon 2 focuses on disruptive innovation in the medium term.

Horizon 3 focuses on long-term business model change.

This framework drives alignment across all business domains and helps prioritize key initiatives.

per enterprise 2023 @idc,

• Only 12% of enterprises connect customer data across departments

• 42% of enterprises underutilize data – move from data generation to decision velocity

• 42% of core IT spend is cloud (shift from cloud first to cloud economics) #CNX23 pic.twitter.com/LSx6bUwXJh – Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) 8 June 2023

IDC’s predictions for 2024 largely center around the emergence of AI as a major inflection point in the technology industry. “Every IT provider will embed AI at the core of their business, investing treasure, brainpower and time,” said Rick Villars, group vice president of Worldwide Research at IDC. Here are IDC’s top ten worldwide IT industry predictions for 2024:

1. Core IT Shift: IDC expects the shift toward AI in IT spending to be rapid and dramatic, impacting nearly every industry and application. By 2025, Global 2000 organizations will allocate more than 40% of their core IT spend to AI-related initiatives, driving double-digit growth in the rate of product and process innovations.

2. IT Industry AI Pivot: The IT industry will feel the impact of the AI ​​watershed more than any other industry, as every company races to introduce AI-enhanced products/services and assist their customers with AI implementation. For most, AI will replace cloud as the key driver of innovation.

3. Disturbance in infrastructure: AI spend rates for many enterprises will remain constrained through 2025 due to major workload and resource shifts in corporate and cloud data centers. There will also be shortcomings in networking, facilities, model confidence and AI skills, along with uncertainty about silicon supply.

4. Great Data Grab: In an AI Everywhere world, data is a critical asset that feeds AI models and applications. Technology suppliers and service providers recognize this and will accelerate investment in additional data assets they believe will improve their competitive position.

5. IT Skills Mismatch: Inadequate training in AI, cloud, data, security and emerging technological areas will directly and negatively impact the efforts of enterprises that depend on such technologies. By 2026, underfunded skills initiatives will prevent 65% of enterprises from gaining full value from those technology investments.

6. Service Industry Transformation: GenAI will transform human-delivered services for strategy, transformation and training. By 2025, 40% of service engagements will involve GenAI-enabled delivery, impacting everything from contract negotiations to IT operations to risk assessment.

7. Integrated Control: One of the most challenging tasks for IT teams over the next several years will be navigating the maturity of control platforms as they evolve from addressing a few core systems to becoming a standard platform that seamlessly integrates infrastructure, data, AI services, and business. Organizes operations in applications. /processes.

8. Convergence AI: Today’s fascination with GenAI should not delay or derail existing or other AI investments. Organizations must consider, test, and bring into production fully integrated AI solutions that allow them to address new use cases and customer personas at significantly lower costs.

9. Location Experience: Accelerated adoption of Gen AI will help organizations enhance their edge computing use cases with relevant experiences that better align business outcomes with customer expectations.

10. Digital High Frontier: Satellite-based Internet connectivity will deliver broadband everywhere, helping bridge the digital divide and enabling many new capabilities and business models. By 2028, 80% of enterprises will integrate LEO satellite connectivity, creating an integrated digital service architecture that ensures flexible ubiquitous access and guarantees data liquidity.

