How AI-proof is your work? An A-to-Z Guide

This question remained on everyone’s lips throughout the year. So in the interest of ending this once worrying and now boring conversation once and for all, we present an A-to-Z guide…

architect

That’s actually a good place to start, as architects are broadly representative of most jobs and the truth about AI. That is: if you’re one of those architects who is forever adding soulless empty-flat skyscrapers to the horizon, you’re probably going to get screwed pretty soon. If you’ve just beaten the Guggenheim, you’re not. Actually, that was a terrible place to start, because you could say the same thing about basically any of the jobs below. oh ok…

the creator

As long as the AI ​​can hold back its laughter when the people who employ it start dropping their vowels into a working-class register and offering ‘a cuppa’, then go full force. Well. Maybe not full steam.

cook

Whoever declared chefs the new rock star did chefs a huge favor, because let’s face it, AI can probably, technically, already caramelize an onion or fry a soufflé or Can wear checkered trousers better than any cook in the world. But becoming a rock star in your chosen field? It is more difficult to do. No one can define what it actually means to be a rock star because being a rock star is basically complete bullshit. And I should know because I’m one of them.

dentist

The precision required to intricately sculpt the insides of a mouth – assuming there will be mouths in the future – has been markedly reduced by AI. The big question is: can AI master the phrase, “You need to floss more” and then write a bill for £60? If so, dentists need to be afraid.

If there are mouths in the future, dentists will need to watch their backs (Getty Images)

Executive Vice President of Communications Development

The genius of inventing your own brilliant but meaningless job title has always been that it’s very difficult to understand what you’re actually doing in your corner office. And let’s face it: once the AI ​​sees how much it would cost to get rid of you, there won’t be any more to worry about.

Farmer

At this point it’s very tempting to make up some cheap Alan Partridge-style gag about the farmers here, but I don’t like being flattered by a dead cow, so let’s move on.

geography teacher

A job that now exists solely to wear costumes – that is, “he dresses like a geography teacher” – and in a way that we should give up without too much of a fight. Excellence through knowing what the capital of Peru is has not really been a thing for a long time.

Barber

Try, just try, do what hairdressers have to do during the working day. By this I don’t mean stripping too much around the edges, but rather maintaining light, hairy but relatively engaging conversation while staring at someone’s face in a large mirror for an hour. I think AI might come up with some ‘they’re all the same’ stuff about politicians. However, constantly pretending to be interested in lingering relationship issues? good luck with that.

influential person

Given that AI isn’t actually alive, AI would probably be quite good at providing the behind-the-scenes look that smoothie brands are looking for when it comes to selling their wares to someone. So this is TikTok for you, TikTokers!

Journalist

Nothing to see here. Again: let’s just move on.

In case you’re wondering, journalists definitely can’t be replaced by robots (The Clash Archive).

kindergarten teacher

Remember that bit at the end of Terminator 2 where the Terminator looks at the baby and says, “Now I know why you cry”? He did not. Not necessary. No one knows why babies cry. Especially three year old children. Crying three-year-olds are like a Drake album or Boris Johnson’s surprise Kiev tour or a heatwave in London: you never know when they’re going to happen, only that they’ll happen more often than you imagine.

letting agent

AI hasn’t mastered the art of telling blatant lies yet, so you should play it safe for now, guys. While we’ve told you: What exactly is a miscellaneous inventory fee and why does it mean we don’t get our deposit back?

musician

Musicians think that every small advance in technology makes them obsolete. Recorded music was supposed to take over live music. Drum machines were going to kill drummers. The sampling was bad. Autotune was wicked-er. Then someone figures out how to incorporate this horrible new thing from the future, everyone starts copying that person, Paul McCartney gets that person to produce an album for him and we go around and around.

take care

Well, AI: if you want to do an extremely difficult, incredibly emotionally draining and important job that will never get you a fair raise from the powers that be then you have to learn to be selfless and have compassion and a soul. Maybe stick to being an influential person.

office manager

The thing is, they apparently don’t seem to be doing anything. Then the office manager takes a week off and everyone almost kills each other and nothing gets done because everyone is suddenly firing, both metaphorically and literally. My advice to AI would be just this…let them be.

personal trainer

Personal trainers are the most concrete evidence that all is not lost for humans. Think about it: you take a free trial, find out the price, then think: ‘Fuck it, I’ll find a video online to do that.’ Said video hasn’t been watched yet and when you go back, wondering why you need some bronze Adonis who looks like his poop would be a perfect shade of matcha green will tell you that. You’re crushing it. but you do.queen

There should be a fairly smooth transition as to not move the legs the wrong way. But it would still be difficult to claim that memories can vary when you have a digital archive of everything that has ever happened.

roof thatch

Thatching is probably the perfect money laundering scheme for robots (Getty Images)

There are 800 Master Thatchers in the UK and, for obvious reasons, they are not recruiting right now. But maybe they should…? Perhaps a smart policy for the person making the announcement on page 26 would be to make it mandatory for all UK homes to have thatched roofs by 2050. Lots of work that only humans can do, lots of jobs and an easy way for robots to launder money.

stripper

Elevator Pitch for a Movie: In the year 2525, humans are obsolete except for a few hundred people who are still somehow making a living by thatching roofs. They are not only a curiosity but also a delicacy for machines. One day our hero learns of an alternative job that could probably get him 10 times more cash. but there is a problem…

The ones in the toilets of posh nightclubs that mean you have to wash your hands without any soap

I mean, whatever humans are left will still need mints, right?

assistant teacher

Insert your own ‘pop or collar’ joke here. Or get AI to do it, I don’t care. Basically if a job is the second thing you think about after a relatively old popstar, it’s probably not necessary.

VAR

Ask any football fan how it’s going (and stand back if you don’t like spitting in your eyes). Then take comfort in the fact that there is already a job out there that can be done better by humans.

webmaster

Being the only people who had login details for the company’s website – or actually knew what a website was – these guys were like the AI ​​of the very early noughties. The magician-like title he gave himself certainly shows that he thinks he will soon establish dominance. But hey, look at them now, they’re asking you if you’ve tried turning it off again and again, like they did in the fifties. Maybe there is hope?

X-Rated Content Creator

Really depends. Could you ever see yourself… Actually, you know what, no: It’s still a family magazine of sorts.

yoga instructor

Humans have got time on this: our digital overlords will first need to secure a six-figure salaried job in Canary Wharf, then develop a serious cocaine addiction, then spend two or three years in a Soho house before finding the requisite Gotta stay awake through brunch. Meaning/Purpose. The entire cycle typically takes about 11 years. The AI ​​could probably reduce it to six, easy.

biologist

It feels like this role could be easily assimilated by veterinarians into the great human downsizing process. Either the vets or London’s bullshit cat obsessed army.

Source