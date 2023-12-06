How AI is revolutionizing customer service with human-like responses

ai customer service adobestock_616655496

AI is no longer a nice to have but a business imperative. According to a recent Slalom survey, 70% of companies plan to increase resources such as budget, employee time, training, and technical infrastructure for AI investments in 2024. Technology has strong applications for customer support in all industries. Recently, Slalom and Virgin Voyages teamed up to launch one of the first generic AI-powered digital humans built on Salesforce, named Vivi. The new chatbot underpins Virgin Voyages’ online customer experience with the goal of redefining customer satisfaction by creating a more engaging and realistic customer service chat experience.

I spoke to Katie Dunlop, general manager of global salesforce at Slalom, a global business and technology consulting company, about Vivi and how other companies can implement generative AI in their business.

Gary Drenik:Slalom worked with Virgin Voyages to launch its new generative AI-powered chatbot, Vivi. Are there any examples of how Vivi is already making a difference with Virgin Voyages and their sailors?

Katie Dunlop: : The goal of implementing Vivi was to make it easier for Virgin Voyages sailors to get the information they need with intuitive and natural answers to inquiries. For example, imagine a question like, “I want to know if I can bring my service dog on a cruise, but I can’t find the right policies that show the difference between pets and service animals. What You can help?”

A traditional chatbot might reply, “Here is the link to our service animal policy”

With Vivi, the answer might be more humane, “Hi Sailor, I’m sorry to hear you couldn’t find the answer to your question. Yes, your service dog is allowed onboard. Service dogs are defined as dogs that are individually trained to work or perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability, such as guiding blind people, alerting deaf people, wheelchair Pulling etc. The work performed by the working dog must be directly related to the person’s disability.”

A recent Prosper Insights & Analytics survey reported that about 82% of people prefer to communicate with a live person through an AI chat program when they need assistance on the go. Millennial and Gen-Z travelers are slightly more inclined to prefer AI chat programs than other generations. But answering the same questions over and over again tires out support staff, which is a major challenge for the industry. A survey of 72 global customer contact enterprises found that retaining agents is the second-highest priority for contact center leaders, highlighting agent burnout as a major obstacle to meeting agent retention goals.

Prosper Insights & Analytics

The question is, how can we influence customer behavior and encourage them to use AI chat programs for more simple queries? Vivi can potentially change this behavior and is already reducing the workload for Virgin Voyages’ Seller Services team. In our generic AI-powered use cases, customers visited 18% fewer agents, resulting in more budget, more time, and more people to do the work they want to do. We expect this to result in increased agent retention as they can avoid answering the same questions all day. Plus, with AI integration, customers avoid long waits and get quick, easy answers. It is a win-win deal for both parties.

Drenik: Now that the university is operational, where will it go from here? What might the future development of Vivi look like for Virgin Voyages?

Dunlap: We’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible with the University. We’re talking about integrating personalized use cases, like booking itineraries, adding beverage packages, and making dinner reservations. Today, an agent must be involved in booking shore excursions and updating bookings. Wouldn’t it be great if Vivi turned a customer’s question into a sales opportunity? Let’s say a sailor is asking Vivi if they can use Sailor Loot to pay for drinks at one of the cruise destinations, this is the perfect opportunity for Vivi to ask if they would like to purchase Sailor Loot.

It all depends on which use case will have the greatest impact on overall sales and agent workload. If a question is only asked a few times per month, it’s better to delegate it to an agent, but if it’s something that’s asked frequently and can help increase video closing rates, it may be worth the investment. Worth it.

Generative AI has made a lot of this possible. Previously you had to enter questions and answers manually, but just think of all the ways you can ask questions and the time required to develop them. With Generative AI, the bot understands questions and answers and can even address multi-step queries. Building an engaging bot requires less work and we’re getting better results – the best of both worlds.

Going forward, as a partner with brands like Virgin Voyages, we are dreaming big. We’re talking about bringing Vivi onboard with facial recognition to help with boarding and disembarkation, dinner reservations, and onboard activities.

Drenik: What questions do you often get from companies looking to implement Generative AI?

Dunlap: Often companies are curious about how to navigate data privacy and compliance in the generative world. Since Generative AI is a new technology, there is a misconception that company data is consumed by big language models and shared with the planet, but we know it doesn’t work that way. Your data is owned by you and remains secure.

On the compliance front, there are several ways to leverage Generator AI to meet your company’s branding and compliance guidelines. The greatest aspect of Generative AI is that it will generate answers for you based on what it knows and you can teach it to give the right answer. However, in the world of compliance and branding, companies want a branded, well-formatted response with few words for legal purposes. In this case, we have used generative AI to understand the question and guide the correct answer, but not generate the answer. It chooses from a pre-built list of responses. This is a reasonable place to start that is still beneficial compared to current chat bots and website FAQs. For companies that have more flexibility, we can give generative AI more creative freedom to develop human-like responses.

Drenik: What’s unique about Slalom’s approach to generative AI?

Dunlap: We are leaders, and the speed of our talented teams is a key differentiator. Over the past nine months we have designed, tested, and delivered a framework to help companies implement Generative AI. Through intensive visits and meetings, we have educated hundreds of companies about Generative AI and the possibilities for their business. By starting early, learning quickly, and working our way up, we have built a strong understanding of generative AI. Generic AI can be difficult to implement due to regulations, branding concerns, and the rapid pace of technology, but the right partner can help address challenges, implement a customized solution, and consider future iterations of the technology.

Drenik:Thanks Katie for your insights on Generative AI as it relates to the travel industry and beyond. It looks like 2024 will be an exciting time for customer support as generative AI replaces traditional chat bots. Whether you’re in travel, retail or healthcare, all industries can benefit from experimenting with AI and tailoring the program to your needs.