How AI is helping companies rethink customer service

There is nothing worse than a bad customer experience. In fact, 66 percent of customers say that one bad experience can actually ruin the rest of their day. And whether we want to admit it or not, most of us have probably played the role of the angry customer from time to time.

Perhaps an agent did not understand our problem or kept us on hold for too long. We might have been stuck in an endless loop with a chatbot that didn’t know how to help. These types of frustrating encounters can take a toll on one’s patience and emotional state.

According to our research, 52 percent of customers say support interactions leave them feeling drained, while a similar number say they increase stress and frustration as a result. This should be a red flag for any company—even one bad experience can push your customers into the hands of your competitors.

No two customers are alike, so companies shouldn’t take a one-size-fits-all approach to customer service. Just as your agents are prepared to meet a wide range of customer needs, they should also be prepared to respond to a broad spectrum of customer emotions.

53% of agents say negative interactions with customers are a direct result of how their organization approaches customer service.

It’s not just about training agents how to diffuse a difficult conversation with a customer. With a greater emphasis on automation and self-service, frustration can increase at any point of contact. According to our research, more than half of agents say negative interactions with customers are a direct result of how their organization approaches customer service. Here are some of the biggest problem areas:

Difficulty in reaching humans: When chatbots aren't able to quickly recognize when to hand a customer off to an agent

Agents who are not properly equipped to help: When agents struggle to find relevant customer information and cannot provide quick and efficient service

Bad User Experience: When a customer finds it difficult to complete simple tasks on their own

Self-Service Interval: When customers are unable to answer basic questions themselves due to inadequate website or help center resources

Given that approximately 20 percent of interactions end poorly, companies that fail to recognize the effects of these negative experiences stand to lose more than a few dissatisfied customers. They may also find that their brand is irreparably damaged.

Tracking customer sentiment can help identify some of these friction points, but surprisingly many teams aren’t doing this formally. This is a missed opportunity.

As we’ve found in our research, it’s important to pay attention to what customers think and feel. If two-thirds of customers feel that the company cares about their emotional state, they are more likely to become repeat customers. In fact, 60 percent say they have switched from one brand to another based on the service they received.

State of the Future: How AI Can Help Improve Customer Wellbeing

Providing better care to customers starts with observing their emotional state in real time. For example, AI can automatically enrich support tickets with valuable information like predicting customer intent, sentiment—even language. This allows teams to monitor tone in written correspondence and other signals (such as use of all-caps) that may indicate escalating distress.

Armed with this information, agents can route, prioritize, and assist customers with the right sense of urgency and sensitivity. And of course, as AI learns it will become more effective over time – providing important context to help agents solve issues now, but also ways to avoid similar issues in the future. render. This includes recommendations on how to improve your knowledge base or self-service resources to reduce common areas of friction for customers.

The secret to delivering a customer experience that stands out above the rest is to strike the right balance between automated efficiency and human empathy. AI can be a powerful ally in the effort to eliminate points of friction — that means faster answers for customers with common questions and agents who can spend more time with those who need a little extra help.

Result? Happier and more satisfied customers, agents who feel more prepared and confident, and ultimately increased revenue – these are the true measures of a good customer experience.