Google, Microsoft and others claim that generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT will make searching the Internet better than ever for users. For example, instead of wading through a sea of ​​URLs, users will be able to get answers from across the Internet.

There are also some concerns with the rise of AI-fueled search engines, such as ambiguity over where information comes from, the potential for “misleading” answers, and copyright issues.

But another consequence is that I believe it could destroy the $68 billion search engine optimization industry that companies like Google helped create.

For about the past 25 years, websites, news outlets, blogs and many others with URLs that wanted to attract attention have used search engine optimization, or SEO, to get search engines to share their content as much as possible. To be “convinced” to. The results they provide to the readers. This has helped drive traffic to their sites and has also given rise to an industry of consultants and marketers who advise how best to do this.

As an Associate Professor of Information and Operations Management, I study the economics of e-commerce. I believe that the increased use of generic AI will likely make them all obsolete.

How does online search work?

Someone seeking information online opens their browser, goes to a search engine and types in relevant keywords. The search engine displays results, and the user browses through the links displayed in the results list until he finds the relevant information.

To attract user attention, online content providers use various search engine marketing strategies, such as search engine optimization, paid placement, and banner displays.

For example, a news website might hire a consultant to help highlight key words in headlines and metadata so that Google and Bing can elevate their content when a user searches for the latest information on a flood or political crisis. .

How generic AI changes the search process

But it all depends on search engines that attract millions of users to their websites. And so to earn users’ loyalty and web traffic, search engines must constantly work on their algorithms to improve the quality of their search results.

That’s why, even though it may hurt a portion of their revenue stream, search engines have been quick to experiment with generic AI to improve search results. And it could fundamentally change the online search ecosystem.

All major search engines have already adopted or are experimenting with this approach. Examples include Google’s Bard, Microsoft’s Bing AI, Baidu’s ERNIE, and DuckDuckGo’s DuckAssist.

Instead of getting a list of links, both organic and paid, based on whatever keyword or question the user types, Generative AI will just give you a text result as an answer. Let’s say you’re planning a trip to Destin, Florida, and type in the prompt “Create a three-day itinerary for a visitor.” Instead of lots of links to Yelp and blog postings that require a lot of clicking and reading, they will receive a detailed three-day itinerary as they type into the Bing AI.

Over time, as the quality of AI-generated answers improves, users will have less incentive to browse through search result listings. They can save time and effort by reading the AI-generated response to their query.

In other words, it will allow you to bypass all those paid links and expensive efforts by websites to improve their SEO scores, rendering them useless.

When users start ignoring sponsored and editorial results listings, it will have an adverse impact on the revenues of SEO consultants, search engine marketers and, ultimately, the search engines themselves.

financial impact

This financial impact cannot be ignored.

For example, the SEO industry is projected to generate $68.1 billion globally in 2022. It was expected to reach $129.6 billion by 2030, but these projections were made before the emergence of generative AI, putting the industry at risk of obsolescence.

As far as search engines are concerned, earning from online search services is a major source of their revenue. They get a portion of the money that websites spend on improving their online visibility through paid placement, advertisements, affiliate marketing and other similar things, collectively known as search engine marketing. . For example, about 58% of Google’s 2022 revenue – or about $162.5 billion – came from Google Ads, which provides some of these services.

Search engines run by large companies with multiple revenue streams like Google and Microsoft will likely find ways to offset losses by coming up with strategies to make money from generative AI answers. But the SEO marketers and consultants that rely on search engines – mostly small and medium-sized companies – will no longer be needed as much as they are today, and so the industry is unlikely to survive much longer.

not too distant future

But don’t expect the SEO industry to take off immediately. Generative AI search engines are still in their infancy and need to address some challenges before they can dominate search.

For one thing, most of these initiatives are still experimental and often only available to certain users. And for another, generative AI has been notorious for providing inaccurate, plagiarized or simply fabricated answer,

This means that it is not possible to gain the trust or loyalty of many users at this time.

Given these challenges, it is not surprising that generic AI has not yet transformed online search. However, given the resources available to researchers working on generic AI models, it is safe to assume that eventually these models will become better at their task, leading to the demise of the SEO industry.

Ravi Sen is Associate Professor of Information and Operations Management at Texas A&M University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

view chart

Source: fortune.com