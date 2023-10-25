How AI and Blockchain are fighting counterfeiting in the luxury market

Entropy app in use. entropy

Earlier this month, artificial intelligence (AI) powered authenticator Entropy was announced as the authentication provider for pre-owned luxury handbags for TikTok Shop in the US.

It uses a combination of AI and microscopy to assess the authenticity of an item. When the item is scanned using the organization’s proprietary device and app, a set of microscopic images are collected, after which machine learning algorithms compare them to a database containing millions of records of known authentic and counterfeit products. Are there.

Based on the results of this comparison, the AI ​​will either verify the authenticity of the item or return an “Unverified” result. Each scan from the Entropy device becomes part of this database, further training the algorithm and making the solution smarter and more accurate.

For most items, the process of scanning and submitting them for authentication using the Entropy app takes three to five minutes. In some cases, this may take up to an hour, and Hermès premium items may take up to 24 hours.

AI is always only as good as the information fed to its algorithms, so the company works with data scientists, engineers, and research experts who provide information to the technology in real time to support the process. The company launched in 2012 and has been collecting data to inform its algorithms ever since. According to Entropy, its authentication accuracy rate is 99.1%.

TikTok sellers welcome the Kimmybags integration. “Now anyone making a purchase from my page can be confident that their purchase is authentic,” he said in a statement.

“We want to ensure that it is a seamless experience when purchasing luxury items,” said Vidyut Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of Entrupy. “This integration allows us to continue our mission of protecting both businesses and consumers from purchasing counterfeit items.”

For the record, the total volume of counterfeit goods sold worldwide each year ranges from approximately $1.7 trillion to $4.5 trillion, so the business of authentication is likewise a lucrative business.

The Swiss foundation, Origin, was an early proponent of certifying luxury watches, having last year partnered with Watchbox, a leading platform for the certified pre-owned market for luxury watches. Origin uses a combination of human experts along with a proprietary tool that also includes AI plus ultra high resolution cameras that photograph the watch at 360 degrees. It also creates a digital certificate containing the biometric fingerprint of the watch which is secured through the blockchain.

Although implementing authentication technology on the secondary market – which is valued at approximately $120 billion – is probably the fastest way to implement it, luxury brands themselves are playing the long game and integrating anti-counterfeiting measures at the source.

The Aura Consortium (founding members of LVMH, Prada Group, OTB, Mercedes-Benz and Richement Group brand Cartier) is concerned with pre-verifying goods, keeping them on chain when making apparel, accessories and jewellery. It issues them with unique digital IDs to prove that they are indeed the real thing.

These IDs also include additional benefits such as information about their origin and manufacturing process for transparency and traceability purposes. Immutably encoded via blockchain, they are linked to the corresponding physical object by an attached Near Field Communication chip (NFC) in the case of Margiela accessories, such as a quick response (QR) code in the case of the brand’s Tabi shoes or Loro Piana’s knitwear. Are connected to. ,

It said certificates can be transferred when goods change hands, which also provides reassurance to buyers in the secondary market.