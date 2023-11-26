Agricultural Insurance, Food Security, Ken Aghoghobia, African Reinsurance Corporation,

Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of the African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re), Mr Ken Aghoghowbia, spoke about the decline in agricultural insurance premiums since the 2021 dry season, predicting that the declining trend will continue until 2023. are supposed to. Part

What are the prospects and prospects of agricultural insurance in Nigeria?

With approximately 70 million hectares of agricultural land and a need to diversify the economy, there is a need for investment in the agricultural sector to modernize and improve productivity. Financing such initiatives will require the participation of multiple stakeholders, including mainstream financial institutions. However, financing the agricultural sector requires insurance facilities to de-risk value chains and reduce defaults on loans. It is estimated that based on potential agricultural production in Nigeria, the country’s agricultural insurance market could generate over $600 million in insurance premiums.

How important is the role of insurance in the agricultural development and scaling up process in Nigeria? Agricultural insurance is an important element in the development of the agricultural sector in Nigeria as it transfers risks in agriculture to financial markets and provides relief to insured farmers. When a disaster occurs that leads to displacement, uninsured farmers typically become dependent on their poor family members, worsening their poverty. Had they been insured they would have been compensated. So, in this sense, insurance protects against worsening levels of poverty. Development in the agricultural sector requires investment from financial institutions and the farmers themselves. Farmers whose financial position is at risk due to the impact of adverse weather conditions on their enterprises can invest more resources because of the protection provided by agricultural insurance policies. Furthermore, by linking loans with insurance, lenders are assured of loan recovery, while farmers gain increased access to much-needed capital from mainstream commercial institutions to expand farming operations. Increasing local agricultural production will move Nigeria towards food security, increase export earnings, reduce expenditure on food imports, which is estimated at $10 billion according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), and reduce foreign exchange pressure which will boost economic growth. Development will gain momentum. Agriculture contributes about 21 percent to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) and the country has massive land for farming and if our land is developed effectively and farmers-herders crisis, climate change, floods, desertification Like all the challenges are there. The focus is on land for crops and livestock farming and encouraging farmers to take out insurance, and one of the things we are doing with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and I think we have Have done a pilot program on that, how to address awareness and that’s where we will need media, as well as how to make it easier for farmers to pay for insurance because you know most of our farmers are subsistence farmers. and their means of livelihood is to eat by hand, so whenever there is a disaster or attack from herders, many of them become very dependent on moving to live with the relationships, so their farming activities stop. Because they are worried about their lives and when you have all those crises and you don’t have access to finance, because the banks realize that whenever we have these crises, farmers are able to pay. Will not happen, but still they need finance to bring in modern technology to improve their farming activities, they need finance to expand and in every business, you are expected to grow, but financing is One problem and with insurance, where you relax the bankers, they are more comfortable giving money to farmers, so it has a ripple effect in the economy, because it guarantees that there is stability and they can continue farming. , they can proceed and flourish in their agricultural activities. A lot of these farmers don’t even know that there is insurance and once all this is done, we can see more people getting involved in agriculture and if we empower the entire value chain, then agriculture Our problems result in post-harvest losses. But if the value chain is developed and the focus is not just on raw materials, but processing and exporting finished products, we think the economy will be better off for it.

What is your opinion on agricultural insurance performance so far in 2022 and 2023?

Insurance premiums have declined since the 2021 dry season due to the non-renewal of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Program (ABP) due to high default rates, following alleged abuse of agricultural loans, when the peak annual premium was written. The premium was set at $15 million. This declining trend is expected to continue through 2023, and is expected to begin accelerating again in 2024. Our optimism is reflected in the market investments we have made over the last 3 years. We have identified government schemes and large-scale farming as the key drivers of future agricultural insurance premium growth. Also, what came out in ABP is still being looked into, the investigation is still ongoing and I think that’s when it will be addressed and fortunately we have a new CBN governor and I believe That with their focus on agriculture, those issues will be resolved quickly and more funding will come into that sector, because it is all about funding. If we empower the farmers, they will move forward. We have very good farmers with experience in Nigeria. The new CBN government should focus on lending to genuine farmers, monitoring and evaluation to ensure that these funds are properly utilized to increase the productivity of farmers.

According to reports, Nigeria could generate $600 million premium for Nigeria, what is your opinion on this?

Yes, this is the potential that is drawn by the resources available in the country compared to other countries internationally, but we are far from that figure, which only shows that there is still a lot that needs to be done in the country and This is where we are trying to move forward by working with IFC. We are trying to bring more players in the agriculture insurance sector by guaranteeing that the loss ratio above 70 per cent will be taken care of and paid by the IFC and above that no loss will be incurred by any company and this has helped in the development of insurance. The area has attracted around 18 companies. ,

What are some of the challenges hindering the agriculture industry in the country?

From our perspective the biggest challenge facing the industry includes climate change which is manifesting itself in frequent droughts and floods, farmer-herders clashes and inadequate government support especially in providing subsidies. For example, countries like China and India have increased their production by paying special attention to agriculture through subsidies and tax incentives. Other limitations include the poor quality of agricultural production and weather data which is an important element in contract design and claims adjustment. Addressing these challenges requires a multi-stakeholder approach in which the government has the biggest role. Also, agricultural insurance should be seen as a public good that requires special attention from the authorities in line with their main objective of promoting food security and creating employment opportunities.

Is the government doing enough to support agricultural insurance in the country?

Successive governments have shown commitment to developing the agricultural sector in Nigeria. In fact, government initiatives like ABP have provided an opportunity for insurers to grow their agricultural portfolio. However, much more needs to be done. In countries such as the United States, Canada, China, and India, where agricultural insurance business has been successful, governments are heavily involved in providing subsidies and tax incentives. According to the Asian Development Bank (2022), agricultural insurance premium subsidies accounted for 74 percent of total agricultural insurance premiums in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 2020. Government support in the PRC is driven primarily by the need to achieve. Food security and creation of employment opportunities for rural families. However, government support goes beyond subsidies and the creation of market opportunities. There is a need to provide leadership through stakeholder participation in the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of agricultural insurance programs to reduce moral hazards. Various government agencies such as NAICOM and NAIC have played important roles in introducing guidelines for agricultural insurance products. This is very important considering that this segment of business is still in its infancy in Nigeria.

How can Nigeria address the currently rising food inflation of 30.64 percent by September 2023?

Producing enough food locally is a solution to the challenges of food inflation. However, to achieve this objective there is a need to provide more funds to the agriculture sector. Farmers need funds to modernize agricultural activities through the acquisition of new machinery, improved seeds and technologies that improve overall agricultural productivity. Climate change is certainly one of the biggest challenges for the agriculture sector.

What role can agricultural insurance play in addressing threats posed by climate change?

Climate change events such as drought and floods have become more frequent and severe, with devastating consequences for farming communities. It should be recalled that in 2012, both the Benue and Niger rivers flooded, killing 600 people and destroying agricultural land. Additionally, in 2020, it was reported that an estimated 79 percent of Nigerian farmers were affected by drought and floods, which destroyed agricultural lands across the country. In 2022, floods adversely affected investments worth N700 billion in the agricultural sector when many farms were destroyed and houses displaced. Agricultural insurance payments provide a safety net to farmers to protect them from financial shocks caused by such extreme weather events. These payments help farmers recover quickly and resume their normal farming activities without the danger of falling into poverty or the consequences of defaulting on loans.

There is a new Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, what advice would you give him to move forward as far as agricultural insurance is concerned?

