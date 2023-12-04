How Affirm Cards Plans to Kill the Credit Card - Tearsheet

The 10-Q provides information and market analysis about the movements of top banking and fintech stocks over the past week. Every Friday in your inbox.

How Affirm Cards Plans to Eliminate Credit Cards

Affirm Card is an old wine in a new bottle, with a few changes

By Sara Khairy

What would you call a card that has the practicality of a debit card with the added functionality of a credit card? That’s the confirmation card.

The Affirm card, which can be linked to an existing account, is similar to a normal credit or debit card, but its differentiating factor lies in the accompanying app, which offers users the option to settle payments instantly, like a debit card, or Chooses the option of postpone. , interest-inclusive payment plan, similar to a credit card.

The primary appeal of a debit card is its ability to simplify the checkout process.

“We can do underwriting in real-time and provide features that a credit card can’t do,” said Vishal Kapoor, head of product at Affirm, in an interview with TechCrunch.

“The Affirm card has additional things that it can do: you can pay now, you can pay as you go, or you can plan a purchase. For that last one, you can go to the app, that pre -Can make the purchase, and then go in and use it as paid functionality later. The beauty is that those two modalities don’t exist separately. You can actually go between them. That’s There is a future.”

Launched in early 2021, this card has been in the news recently. But what attracted so much attention now?

In Affirm’s recent quarterly earnings, cards saw growth which contributed to the increase in overall GMV figures among other factors. There were 400k cards active at the end of September, up from more than 300k by mid-August, and card GMV increased to $224 million from $129 million the previous quarter.

According to co-founder and CEO, Max Levchin, the cards segment has performed well in recent earnings, driven primarily by a simpler mindset that ultimately led to increased volumes.

“One of my many nightly jobs is reading consumer feedback that comes straight to me from the card and it’s a pretty steady stream of content now,” he said at the earnings conference.

A week after its earnings conference call, the BNPL provider announced at its 2023 Investor Forum that Affirm cards have more than half a million active users as of October 2023.

This growth shows that the product may meet a need in the current market scenario, as consumers are under increasing pressure to deal with the twin challenges of managing their finances and paying off ever-changing debt. Consumers are ready to try new ways to make payments that suit their preferences.

The product serves a wide spectrum of consumers. This accommodates those who lean towards debit for their daily expenses such as groceries, while it is also attractive to the majority who opt for credit when making important or planned purchases such as travel. According to the company, the card has been successful in tapping into new spending categories that were traditionally outside the scope of Affirm’s historical focus.

The Affirm Card offers both interest-free and interest-bearing payment plan options. Available options depend on other factors, including consumers’ creditworthiness, purchase amount, and whether they request a payment plan before or after purchase.

Although the idea of ​​making purchases in multiple installments at zero or low interest with a physical card probably presents BNPL as a winner over traditional credit cards – many of the 79 million US BNPL users are still not fully informed about the terms of service. Are not aware of. Related to BNPL Loan.

While lenders may provide clear communication about their respective BNPL products/loans, reading the fine print before using the BNPL service can be one of the ways in which consumers stay updated with the latest terms and conditions and stay away from Live. Various other charges.

Going forward, the firm’s strategy for the card includes expanding availability, utilizing existing merchant partnerships, diversifying checkout options and transactional account capabilities to support Affirm cards and provide a full-featured debit experience. Involves getting started.

market recap

Publicly traded financial and fintech stocks had a bright 2 weeks

Affirm (AFRM) – up 40% to $34.41 per share

Affirm’s shares were up nearly 40% in two weeks.

According to a report from Adobe, this increase is primarily due to an increase in BNPL transactions, which contributed $760 million in online spending in Black Friday weekend sales, up 20% from last year.

1. Position of Major Payment Processors in Public Markets

Source: FXC Intelligence

2. Stock Confirms Surge After Strong Use of BNPL on Black Friday

Source: WSJ

this week’s lesson

SoFi hands over its crypto business to Blockchain.com

CoinDesk

SoFi is exiting the cryptocurrency business, telling customers they can transfer their digital assets to Blockchain.com’s platform or liquidate them. The closure will be effective from December 19. SoFi’s move away from directly offering crypto services may be related to its decision to become a bank holding company.

JPMorgan vs. Citi: Wall Street’s battle to bankroll New York’s top lawyers

financial Times

JPMorgan Chase has stepped up efforts to lure top New York lawyers to its private bank, seeking to break rival Citigroup’s grip on some of Wall Street’s wealthiest clients.

Apple is trying to end its Goldman Sachs credit card partnership

cnbc

Apple has proposed to Goldman Sachs to end its credit card and savings account partnerships within the next 12 to 15 months. It would also mean that Apple would need to find a new financial partner for its popular credit cards, the Apple Card, and its high-yield savings accounts under the Apple brand.

