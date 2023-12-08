How a top Biden economic adviser is thinking about inflation and jobs: NPR

Lael Brainard speaks while listening to President Joe Biden during an announcement in November 2021.



Alex Wong/Getty Images

hide caption

toggle caption

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The latest data shows a strong picture for the US economy.

New figures show unemployment has fallen to 3.7%, and has been below 4% for almost two years now. Employers also added 199,000 jobs last month and wages are rising. So why do so many Americans take a pessimistic view of the economy? Gallup’s most recent economic confidence survey shows that nearly three-quarters of Americans think the economy is getting worse.

We spoke with Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, whose job is to advise President Joe Biden on economic policy. all things Considered On Friday, host Ari Shapiro explained what the numbers show and why inflation is still an issue.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

Ari Shapiro: When you look at this new data, unemployment is extremely low; Wages are increasing; Job creation is strong. So what do you think are the biggest challenges right now? What is the number one problem that you are focused on trying to solve?

Lael Brainard: Well, before we get to the challenges we face, I think it’s important to recognize just how good the job market is: another 199,000 jobs, more than the 14 million Americans working since the President came into office. What a change there has been from where we were a year ago. If you think about it, inflation was very high and forecasters thought that we could not get inflation to where it is today without millions of people becoming unemployed. But that said, I think a lot of people still think a lot of things are still too expensive.

Shapiro: So inflation is your number one concern right now?

Brainard: Yes. So, I think the President thinks very much about the economy from the perspective of Americans sitting at their kitchen tables.

Shapiro: You know, one interesting data point is the rate that women have returned to the workforce. During the pandemic, women left their jobs at a far higher rate than men, partly because those jobs were more likely to be eliminated, and partly because women bore a disproportionate burden of child care. And this year, we saw the share of American women in the workforce reach a record high. Why do you think we’ve seen such a dramatic rebound?

Brainard: Well, I think it’s really a remarkable feature. Then, if you think back to some of the doom and gloom three years ago, people were talking about great resignations, saying that women – especially women with children – would never rejoin the labor force. . But instead, what we’ve seen is a rebound in labor force participation for women overall, but particularly for women of prime age, and that’s in those prime working years of 25 to 54. And this includes mothers with small children. And I think that’s partly a reflection of the really strong child care policies that the President implemented to make sure that people will have access to child care at a time when a lot of child care centers are facing challenges. Were staying. But it’s also true because there is more flexibility in how much Americans are able to work right now.

pay attention all things Considered every day here Or visit your local member station for more interviews like this.

Shapiro: So despite the strong job market and rising wages and falling inflation, Americans don’t think the economy is good. A majority of respondents told Gallup last month that they think the economy is getting worse, and that has been the case nearly every month of Biden’s term. How do you account for this disconnect?

Brainard: Well, while the jobs picture is very bright, we know that many Americans are concerned that some things are not affordable. And that’s why the President is so focused on the fight to reduce costs for hard-working Americans. For example, the President believes that it is not right that prescription drugs are practically unaffordable for many Americans, and that is why he is fighting to reduce health care costs. He secured great legislation to cap the cost of insulin for seniors at $35 per month. For many people it’s less than $400. You know, we’re limiting out-of-pocket drug costs to $2,000 a year for seniors. And Medicare now has the authority to negotiate prices, starting with 10 drugs next year.

Shapiro: And yet, do you think that when nearly three-quarters of Americans tell Gallup that the economy is getting worse, it’s because of something like insulin prices? I mean, the question seems broader than that, and I think the answer comes from a feeling that’s broader than that.

Brainard: Well, actually, this morning we saw a big jump in consumer sentiment in the Michigan survey. And I think consumers focus too much on the costs that matter most to them. Health care is a huge affordability issue for so many Americans. But consumers are also tired of being hit with hidden fees. That’s why we’re banning junk fees on everything from airline ticketing to credit card to overdraft fees. And it’s also really important, you know, now that we have fixed supply chains and input costs are going down, corporations need to pass those savings on to consumers. And we believe this will go a long way in continuing the uptick in consumer sentiment that we saw today.

Source: www.npr.org