How a solar eclipse on Saturn revealed secrets about its rings

NASA’s Cassini mission orbited Saturn from 2004 to 2017. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

New insight into Saturn’s famous ring pattern has come from data collected during a solar eclipse on the sixth planet from the Sun.

published in journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical SocietyA new paper archives data from NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, which orbited Saturn from 2004 to 2017.

This shows how much light the rings absorb. The rings are 98% ice and extend 87,000 miles (140,000 kilometers) from the planet, yet are less than a mile thick.

eclipse on saturn

While Cassini was in the shadow of the rings – and the Sun was eclipsed by Saturn, from its viewpoint – its instruments received very little sunlight. Exactly how much it received has helped scientists measure the transparency of Saturn’s rings.

Although these were “fake” eclipses caused entirely by the motion of the spacecraft, it is known that two of Saturn’s moons, Epimetheus and Pandora, can cause actual solar eclipses from the perspective of the giant planet.

science in the shadow of saturn

When light hits a surface – in this case, the metal Cassini and its instruments are made of – it releases electrons. This is known as the photoelectric effect. This is what happened with Cassini’s Langmuir probe, which was on board the spacecraft to measure charged particles around Saturn.

“Focusing on the data variations, we realized that they were related to how much sunlight each ring would allow to pass through,” said George Zistoris, a PhD student at Lancaster University. Knowing the properties of the Langmuir probe and how bright the sun was in Saturn’s neighborhood, “we managed to calculate the change in photoelectron number for each ring, and calculate the optical depth of Saturn’s rings,” Existoris said. The results, which show how much light the rings absorb, agree with high-resolution images of the rings.

disappearing act

According to a study published earlier this year, Saturn’s rings are no more than 400 million years old, and according to NASA, will disappear in about 100 million years when they are pulled in by Saturn’s gravity. However, in a very short time, seeing them will become more challenging. Because Saturn orbits the Sun every 29 years, Earth’s view of the planet fluctuates during that time, with the rings appearing to open and close.

Our view is currently narrowing, and by 2025 the rings will tilt sideways toward Earth, making them nearly impossible to see. They will then swing back toward Earth and continue to become more visible and brighter until 2032.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.