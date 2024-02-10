How a Pune-born Indian female founder went from working at LinkedIn to building a billion-dollar empire

Neha Narkhede One of India’s youngest self-made women entrepreneurs, she shows extraordinary resilience in overcoming challenges.

His journey from pursuing education in the US to now setting up a ₹75,000 crore company, reflects his unwavering determination. Recognizing her achievements, Forbes recently honored Neha by including her in its prestigious list of self-made wealthy women in America in 2023.

humble beginnings

Neha’s path to success was not very easy; This required tireless hard work day and night. His achievements serve as an inspiration to many, especially those Indians who have ventured abroad and achieved remarkable success. Let’s delve deeper into Neha’s journey and understand how she achieved such remarkable heights.

Born in India and raised in Pune, Neha earned a degree in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States.

From employee to entrepreneur

After gaining experience in renowned companies like Linkedin And OracleHe started his entrepreneurial journey by founding Mixed In America.

In 2021, Confluent went public through an IPO, catapulting Neha into the ranks of India’s wealthiest women. She is widely considered one of America’s most successful female entrepreneurs, crediting her success to her father, who instilled in her the values ​​adopted by prominent personalities. Indira Gandhi, Kiran Bedi And Indra Nooyi from an early age.

comeback queen

Despite a significant decline in her net worth in 2022, according to Hurun Rich List, Neha’s resilience shines through. Its fortunes took a hit and within a year it fell from ₹13,380 crore to ₹4,700 crore. Unfazed by this setback, Neha made a strong comeback.

In March 2023, Neha Narkhede unveiled her latest venture, oscillatoryA fraud detection firm, where she serves as co-founder and CEO, marking another chapter in her entrepreneurial journey.

Source: in.benzinga.com