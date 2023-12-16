How a public school teacher started a multimillion-dollar company from her kitchen

Inner-Eco founder Nicky Price discovered the healing properties of coconut water kefir and… [+] This is up to 2,000 stores across the country.

Nikki Price was a Colorado public school teacher and a mother who wanted to help her immunocompromised son, who was undergoing endless rounds of antibiotics for the first few years of his life. This gave him a multi-million dollar business focused on coconut water kefir and its effects. “It wasn’t something I planned,” she says.

Price, along with Barb Vogel, her colleague, fellow teacher and friend, started Inner-Eco in 2008, a brand focused on their flagship product, coconut water kefir. There was a clear understanding between the two: “No loans, no more investors.” Therefore it was completely self-funded.

And it started like many food startups: in the home kitchen. was reading the price physical ecology diet by Donna Gates seeking answers for her son who struggled with ear infections (which required him to take heavy antibiotic prescriptions) and then later asthma. Although the book was written nearly 30 years ago, Price says it is still considered the “nutrition Bible.”

Price began making coconut water kefir at home for her family and friends. More than a decade… [+] Later, it is now a multi-million dollar business owned by LifeSeasons.

One of the recipes calls for coconut water kefir to rebuild the gut microbiome, which impacts overall health and immunity. So she followed the recipe and made the mixture in her kitchen for her son to try. He took it daily and saw steady improvement; He stopped taking medicines, inhalers and later became an athlete. Price also found herself making dairy-free kefir for friends and family. “I would give it to them in mason jars and when it was over, they would return the jars to me, and I just noticed that I always had mason jars on my kitchen counter to refill. It was an amazing thing to see.”

Kefir was also helping with a variety of ailments other than the obvious gut issues people faced. Price herself struggled with candida overgrowth and its side effects. With kefir, which is made using only two ingredients (fresh coconut water and kefir grains), she also saw improvements in her health.

“I learned that the gut is really the foundation of our health. You take care of your stomach, it takes care of you.”

Meanwhile, Vogel and Price had become activists in the classroom. He was working with his students on a campaign to help end child slavery in South Sudan; She recalls that the Sudanese Peace Act, passed by Congress in 2002, was an important benchmark for those involved in the movement.

Vogel and Price were not only engaging students but also raising money for nonprofits working on the ground. Instead of raising funds entirely, they turned to business: with each coconut water kefir jar sold, they allocated some of the profits to the cause. Thus, the internal environment Became a business with a mission.

That year, 2008, Price introduced kefir to his local Natural Grocers store and they agreed. This was his first grocery account. “I was hand-delivering items in the back of the store,” she recalls. “And then I would drive my car up to the front of the store, and demo the product, and sell what I had just sold in the store. “

Price spent a lot of time going from store to store and doing live demos so he could address commonly asked questions: How often to take it (usually once a day, as a shot); Will it spoil (yes, it should be kept refrigerated); What is Kefir (a natural probiotic that is over 1,000 years old and commonly found in Eastern Europe); Can it be used topically (yes); Is it family, pet friendly—the original formula (yes), and much more.

Coconut water kefir is made from fresh coconuts, which are plucked at the company’s facility, and kefir… [+] Cereal. Kefir has a refreshing taste similar to kombucha, and it is carbonated.

This was before probiotics became mainstream. And then to find it in a glass bottle instead of plastic as in pills, still requires some explanation, she found. “Probiotics are active. We want them to break down food in the intestine. We don’t want them to break the packaging. That’s why we stick to glass instead of plastic. better for you and For the environment,” she explains.

The business was growing, but they could not find a distributor. She was approved for Whole Foods, still waiting for a distributor, which is a unique challenge in the food business, she explains: “You have to have volume to sign a distributor, even if the grocer. Have interest in. So I did a lot of demos in stores to increase volume and get a distributor for us.

Today, it is in over 2,000 stores and distributed nationally. Inner-Echo still donates to projects in South Sudan through the James Foundation. However, it has a new owner.

After working for a decade at Inner-Echo, Vogel retired and wanted to become a full-time grandparent, so Price had to look for a new business partner. He shared it with Darrin Peterson, who had started a supplement company, LifeSeasons, and asked if they would like to come on board. Price says not much has changed, even though LifeSeasons now has a majority stake in the business. “It’s still the same product, same ethos, and we’re still giving back. And I’m still active in person in the stores!”

Over the years, Inner-Echo has found its audience through word-of-mouth promotion and helpful staff in health food stores. “I heard from a gentleman who went to a health food store after he injured his hand at a construction site where he worked. His doctor gave him a round of antibiotics, but it didn’t cure him 100 percent. The store staff told her to apply the kefir directly on her skin and within 5 days the skin was healed,” she says.

Unlike other probiotic pills, Inner-Eco relies on naturally fermented food as its hero product, something that is readily consumed around the world. Yet Americans, notes Price, generally do not include fermented foods in their daily diets. “Think about it. Most cultures around the world have some—whether it’s miso, kimchi, sauerkraut, homemade yogurt, kefir. If you take it regularly, it works in the system. could keep replenishing the good bacteria. Instead, most of our food in America is gone. It’s pasteurized, GMO, and therefore disconnected from life.”

Price’s passion for health is obvious. “I started this company to serve others, to pay it forward. “It wasn’t about making a lot of money.”

Fifteen years later, gut health and the microbiome have become more fashionable and awareness is growing. But Price is hoping people turn to foods like kefir first to incorporate into their diets rather than expensive supplements.

