Greenlight Financial Technology, which developed a family banking app to help parents teach their children about healthy spending and saving practices, has launched its inaugural credit union service organization.

CUSO is aimed at credit unions interested in adopting the Atlanta firm’s Greenlight for Credit Union product. The launch was backed by strategic investment capital firm Curl.

Greenlight presented its offer for banks And at credit unions in March, fintech leaders saw a significant surge in participation from credit union executives eager to invest and interact with the platform on a deeper level.

“As we talked to many industry experts, we kept saying there was no better way to support the credit union industry and signal that you are an ally than launching a CUSO,” said Senior Vice President Matt Wolf. That’s not the way.” of business development for Greenlight.

Members of partner institutions can register their children for the Greenlight app and associated debit cards, which offer automatic allowance disbursement, real-time transaction notifications, work tracking, flexible spending controls and more. Funds are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation when held on the app, but can be transferred to an account at a participating credit union with the support of the National Credit Union Administration.

The app also includes a “Level Up” game, launched in January, which offers customized challenges and minigames to teach kids basic banking concepts. This is important to fuel future membership growth and retain consumers, Wolf said.

“It’s not really a big play for short-term deposit growth because an 11-year-old typically doesn’t have a lot of money in their savings account. … It’s really about whether a financial institution As to how you engage and get those next generations of members,” Wolf said.

trend of Partnerships As evidenced, interactions between financial institutions and fintech firms are on the rise Research Released this month by Argent, publisher of The American Banker. About 31% of 179 respondents from banks, credit unions or insurance providers say their companies have established programs to collaborate with fintechs, compared to 13% who said the same last year.

June 1st survey The survey, conducted by Arizant, found that 58% of nearly 200 banking professionals ranked customer acquisition and greater loyalty among current customers as the top two goals of digital-banking campaigns.

One such institution is South Bay Credit Union in Redondo Beach, California, which began working with Greenlight june Once the costs were realized it was not possible to create a similar educational account internally.

South Bay, with assets of $153.4 million, had offered small accounts to members long before its partnership with Greenlight, but “those accounts were missing practical applications for financial education” and “fiscal education and responsible There was a need for an innovative way to promote wealth management. members, said Paris Chevalier, president and chief executive of South Bay.

Chevalier said, “I’m a big believer in our ‘people helping people’ ethos, and financial education and wellness are essential to credit unions as they support our mission of serving members and communities while ensuring financial stability and growth.” are aligned with.”

South Bay officials say the credit union experienced its highest influx of new members in more than a year shortly after it began offering the Greenlight app.

As part of the growing emphasis on financial literacy and wellness, banks and credit unions have worked with firms like Greenlight to strengthen internal offerings.

$548 billion worth of assets Truist Financial In Charlotte, North Carolina, a gamified savings and finance app launched for account holders in May, capitalizing on an earlier acquisition of a finance startup that developed a program called the Long Game. Users can earn coins based on their Truist account balance which allow them to play arcade and puzzle games, potentially winning cash prizes.

Others include assets worth $7.7 billion Michigan State University Federal Credit Union in East Lansing, where officials are working with Debbie, a Miami-based firm that specializes in helping consumers deal with debt and the underlying behaviors associated with it, to add its own financial education tools.

Rachel Lauren said, “When we think about helping people reduce spending, it’s not necessarily about looking at different categories and figuring out where you can cut or where you can add. …Sometimes it’s about being more conscious when making decisions about spending.” , co-founder and chief operating officer of Debbie.

Experts at Stanford University’s Institute for Economic Policy Research said that in addition to the benefits these tools provide to consumers, financial institutions get more financially savvy customers who can better manage their debt and save more money. Are.

“We see that more financially literate people are more likely to use financial advisors, so financial literacy is not a substitute but a complement to financial advice, and once again the financial sector could benefit from more financial education. It is,” said AnnaMaria Lusardi, senior fellow at the institute.

For banks and credit unions struggling to adopt modern technology, partners can help.

“CUSOs are critical to sustaining and growing the credit union industry by fostering scale, expertise, risk-sharing and innovation,” said Nick Evens, Curcle President and CEO.

