How a metal band shut down the New York Stock Exchange in 1999

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Published: November 12, 2023, 8:26 am

rage against the machine Has always been known for his keen political activism.

So when the band successfully disrupted the operations of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the late ’90s it was no big shock.

The incident occurred during the filming of their music video “Sleep Now in the Fire”, directed by renowned documentary filmmaker and political commentator Michael Moore. The band, along with hundreds of fans, gathered on the steps of the NYSE, causing the exchange to unexpectedly close – the first time this happened in its 200-year history.

The incident occurred amid a busy Tuesday, taking the financial district by surprise.

This disruption was not only a significant moment in the band’s history, but also a powerful statement against corporate America and its practices. Rage Against the Machine’s actions that day were aligned with their ongoing criticism of economic inequality and corporate greed, themes prevalent in their music and public statements.

This act of civil disobedience, blending art and activism, exemplified the band’s commitment to challenging social norms and institutions, leaving an indelible mark on the history of both music and political activism. As band guitarist Tom Morello recalls, it all happened like this:

“So I keep playing, and [the policeman] Getting crazier and crazier and crazier. The vein in his neck is coming out. He says, “Get the f*** back up the stairs!” Go up the stairs!” He’s so mad that he unplugs my guitar – and to his surprise, the music keeps playing. Then he unplugged Tim [Commerford’s] Bass and he can’t believe what’s happening. He gives us a look of religious fear on his face. and so he [detains] Mike, and as they’re taking Michael Moore away in shackles, Mike puts his hand on his shoulder and gives his second command of the afternoon, which is: “Take over the New York Stock Exchange!” it was No In any video treatment. So we run there. I walk through the door, and there’s a grumpy man and a security guard in a jacket. And I say, “Hey, I’m here to pick the New York Stock Exchange. Is that right or left?” And he hits the panic button and the riot police come and the riot doors close. And so, the New York Stock Exchange was closed in the middle of the afternoon – capitalism stopped for a while.

Source: www.wearethepit.com