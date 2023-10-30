How a clothing brand is saving endangered mountain gorillas

CEO and COO, Leo and Casey Gripari, started their lifestyle business in 2018. Photo: That Gorilla Brand

A few weeks before the outbreak of the pandemic, businessman Leo Gripari went on a five-day visit to Uganda. In the mountains, they saw a silverback gorilla named Rafiki, lying down holding a baby. A few months later, Gripari learned that a hunter had killed the gorilla after illegally entering the protected area.

Although the first seeds were planted in 2018, their journey led Gripari and wife Casey to co-found that gorilla brandA global lifestyle and conservation apparel brand now saving mountain gorillas from extinction through community-led water projects. It’s a small, growing brand with a story full of passion.

The goal of business is to put impact and purpose above profit. For every item of clothing sold, they donate to The Gorilla Organization, a branch of the Dian Fossey Fund, which has been working for more than two decades to save mountain gorillas from extinction.

Starting from his kitchen table after having the idea of ​​going on vacation to Asia, Gorilla Brand is now the second largest donor to the Gorilla organization after the European Union and operates across Europe, Asia, the US and Canada.

The brand is made up of three main pillars: clothing, film – a documentary is in the pipeline for release – and adventure for a cause, where Gripari works to raise funds for physical challenges ranging from treks through the Grand Canyon to ultramarathons. Is included in. To date, over €175,000 (£152,000) has been raised for water projects.

Gorilla Brand is the second largest donor to the Gorilla Organization after the European Union. Photo: Christopher Sjostrom

Despite the pandemic, the brand is hitting 50 stockists around the world from LA to Vietnam, and customers are renewing annually. “The reason the doors are opening is because of the impact of our story and brand,” says Gripari.

“Where sales are good is the interaction we have with customers and what the brand is about. It gives customers coming through the door something to talk about if they’re behind us. “It has definitely helped us get to where we are today.”

As a growing lifestyle brand, the husband and wife team have learned many lessons along the way, including the cost of redesigning a lackluster first website as well as understanding the import and export processes.

“We’ve been living and breathing this since 2018 but it’s new to many people,” says Gripari. “It’s driven by passion and something we created from our kitchen table.”

Leo and Casey Gripari built their international apparel brand from the ground up. Photo: That Gorilla Brand

Gripari, predominantly a Greek brand, says the business has a British mindset. “I was born and grew up there and Casey is Australian and grew up in the UK,” he says. “The big surprise for us was Greece because gorillas and conservation didn’t really fit into the norm of Greek life. “

However when the manager heard about the story the Gorilla brand was soon stocked in two of the best hotels in the North and South. They have since expanded to 28 locations in Greece, while the impact of fundraising, donations and initiatives has reached €300,000 (£260,000).

“To put it into context, £152,000 is about 690 million Ugandan shillings,” says Gripari. In that area, the government allocates 20 million shillings for water projects. “In terms of raising €300,000, it is beyond my dreams.”

All funds have been spent on starting and building the Bwindi Community Water Projects, which provide easily accessible and clean drinking water to more than 7,250 people in seven communities neighboring gorilla habitat in Uganda.

To limit dead stock on the product side, the brand has named its collections after places in Uganda such as national forest parks or Rafiki, a gorilla killed by illegal poachers.

For every item of clothing they sell, they donate to the Gorilla Organization. Photo: Christopher Sjostrom

“You never know how sales will go and we wanted to make sure there were items in each collection. This means our stockists can choose individual pieces from our initial collection and we will remain relevant.

Gorilla Brand also has a feature-length documentary film for release on Gripari’s physical abuse and targeting of water projects.

“The quality of the film has surprised us and it is a way to tell a story, create aspiration and get people involved in our cause,” says Gripari.

“This is all part of the strategy to bring the brand forward. “Now we are a tighter package so we can communicate with everyone as one.”

