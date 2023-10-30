How a chance encounter on the set of ‘Che’ led Steven Soderbergh to enter the Bolivian wine business

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It was 2007. Steven Soderbergh was beginning shooting “Che” in Spain when Bolivian casting director Rodrigo Belote came to the production kickoff party with a bottle of Singani, the country’s national spirit. At the time, the “Ocean’s Eleven” director probably didn’t realize he was about to embark on a 16-year journey to introduce traditional wine to the rest of the world.

“I took a sip and started grilling it,” Soderbergh, who usually drinks vodka, recalls of his first taste. “It had a unique bouquet and was very active on the palate without any irritation.”

The bottle was from Casa Real, a 98-year-old distillery with four generations of experience creating the country’s favorite tipple. “If it wasn’t for Casa Real, I probably wouldn’t be doing it,” Soderbergh says.

Soderbergh, who lives part-time in Los Angeles, explained how he recently came to launch Singani 63 at a dinner at Tesse on the Sunset Strip, which included a Bolivian-accented tasting menu and cocktail pairings from top L.A. mixologist Julian Cox . The filmmaker’s passion for his side project was evident as he cycled through a series of colorful cocktails while explaining the “special buzz” provided by Singani.

Mixologist Julian Cox’s Singani 63 cocktail creations include the Api, left, with purple corn and red wine; Coctel de Tumbo with Whey, Banana and Passionfruit and Lil’ Aki No Mames Whey. Uzi Vert 3.0 with poblano, mint and kale.

But as the wine’s marketing campaign says, WTF is Singani?

The clear, fragrant spirit is distilled from Muscat of Alexandria grapes that grow in the mountains of Bolivia after being imported by Spanish missionaries 500 years ago. The 80 proof liquor was originally classified as brandy when Soderbergh and Casa Real first worked to import it to the United States. But after a hard-fought process with the US government, the hyper-terroir spirit finally received its own category and was given both a destination of origin and a geographical indication.

“There are bars in Bolivia that only serve water chestnuts,” said Nicolas Grenier of Casa Real. One of the only national products exported from Bolivia, it is made in French copper stills in a process inspired by Cognac. The thick skins of estate-grown grapes, grown at high altitude with warm days and cool nights, help create a drinkable spirit with fruity, floral notes that also works well in a variety of cocktails. Is.

Soderberg specifically recommends the Singani Negroni, or Singaroni: Mix 1.5 oz. With 1 oz of Singani 63. Sweet Vermouth and 1 oz. Aperol and garnish with an orange twist.

From “Sex, Lies and Videotape” to “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” Soderbergh has spent more than 30 years telling stories of all kinds. But with Singani 63 (his birth year), “I enjoy that it is not My The story,” he says. However, bringing it to America, a process they began in 2014, has not been as easy as a glass of Singani over ice. After several years of bureaucracy, it was finally recognized as its own spirit category in 2021.

Like the entertainment business, the liquor business can be extremely competitive, with everyone chasing the next big spirits craze. “I got into it because I love it and I love attracting people to it, but it’s intense,” Soderbergh admits.

Singani 63 is available in stores including Wally’s, Vendome and Everson Royce and bars and restaurants such as Cassia, Bevel and Gwen. In New York, find it at shops and bars including Park Avenue Liquor, Chelsea Wine Cellar, Dos Caminos, and Employees Only. Although distribution is currently largely in the US, “Magic Mike Live!” Singani 63 in London can order cocktails including the “Magic” with St. Germain and Electric Dust – because synergy.

