This is the story of a Bitcoin whale, who began accumulating large chunks of the largest cryptocurrency in January this year and is currently sitting on a massive unrealized profit of over $100 million.

This is likely due to the price surge that BTC has experienced this year, which has increased from $20,000 to $37,000 within this time frame.

BTC price surge in 2023

After a disastrous 2022, in which geopolitical conflicts as well as multiple industry failures led to a massive decline in the price of BTC, sending it below $16,000, the cryptocurrency entered the new year with hopes of a high of around $17,000. Said that in 2023 it will be completely different.

The first few days were pretty sluggish, but that all started to change in mid-January when BTC finally crossed the coveted $20,000 price line and never looked back despite a few retracements along the way.

A few months later, Bitcoin even regained $30,000, but that was short-lived. It wasn’t until BlackRock’s Spot Bitcoin ETF filing in June that BTC moved more decisively above that level.

Nevertheless, this was followed by another retracement that pushed BTC to around $25,000, where the asset stood for weeks. October once again proved to be Uptuber and November has also been quite bullish so far. Recently, BTC recorded its highest price in 18 months at $38,000.

BTC whale persistence

During this year-long rally, a Bitcoin whale took advantage of multiple opportunities to accumulate massive BTC stacks and is currently sitting on a substantial (unrealized) profit. Bitinfocharts data shows that their wallet was empty by January 17 (around the time BTC broke above $20,000), when the accumulation spree began.

As of the beginning of March, this address held approximately 4,000 BTC. The next few months were quiet, with no major purchases, but whales more than doubled their stake after BlackRock’s entry.

After standing on the sidelines for a few more months, the anonymous investor started depositing again in mid-October and currently owns over 14,500 BTC. Given the above Bitcoin price increase, whales’ current profit stands at more than $126 million, according to LookOnChain.

These whales started gathering $BTC On January 17, a total of 14,599 were collected $BTC($536.6 million), the average purchase price is ~$28,071. Current profit exceeds $126M! pic.twitter.com/e0GkyT9CIC -lookonchain (@lookonchain) 10 November 2023

source: cryptopotato.com