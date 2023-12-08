How a 75-year-old Indian-American tech entrepreneur is betting his $1 billion fortune on the future of AI

Billionaire Silicon Valley technology leader Romesh Wadhwani, 75, is investing $1 billion of his personal fortune in predictive and generative AI technology.

saigroup

Billionaire Silicon Valley technology leader Romesh Wadhwani recently celebrated his 75th birthday with 100 friends, reminiscing about several career milestones and only wishing he were 20 years younger in the new, fast-moving era of artificial intelligence. Would have been.

“AI technology is in an explosive phase right now, when I feel like I’m lagging behind every week. General AI is happening weekly. Every job, every consumer, every company will be massively changed,” he said.

Wadhwani signed the Gates Buffett Giving Pledge to donate most of his wealth, but $1 billion of his wealth is currently being staked on predictive and generative AI technology. “We are going for it, transforming into a general AI-first company,” said Wadhwani, now chairman and founder of investment firm SAIGgroup and its portfolio of three enterprise AI software technology companies.

From his headquarters at Stanford Research Park in Palo Alto, Wadhwani recounts the many cycles in the development of AI over his 53-year career: from the 1970s as a concept, to robotics in the 1980s, to the 1990s. Cloud computing and greater computing power, with massive data availability by 2020.

He said, “Each wave was followed by an AI winter. Now, we are moving at lightning speed. … What AI will enable in the next five years is something we couldn’t do in the last 50 years.”

Market research company Forrester estimates that enterprise AI software spending will reach $60.4 billion globally in 2023 and $227 billion by 2030, with GenAI capturing 55 percent of this AI software market by the end of the decade. “There is a sense of urgency,” said Mike Gualtieri, vice president and principal analyst at market research group Forrester. “The concern in business is that some company in the industry will be the first to use this new AI technology for competitive advantage.”

According to Forrester, currently, more than half (53.5%) of large enterprises have adopted AI software, with a much lower percentage among small and medium-sized businesses. Widespread use is projected by Forrester by 2030.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan, who has known Wadhwani among successful Indian expatriates in Silicon Valley for many years, praised him for being “very, very early in AI, long before this AI craze.”

From the beginning, SAIGgroup’s strategy was one of differentiation. Wadhwani said, “If there was only horizontal AI doing, it was already being done by Facebook and Google, and there was no chance to compete with the giants. I did a startup for the most important vertical, where “AI can provide the most value.”

The stock market has been hit by early results from the biggest tech companies, recently boosted by a combination of AI substance and hype. Nearly a year after ChatGPT launched in late November 2022, megacap technology and chip makers are on the rise, with Nvidia up nearly 175%, and Microsoft gaining nearly 50% from the billions of dollars it invested in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. There is a profit of %.

Wadhwani began building his enterprise AI software business in 2017, when he says the AI ​​era for business was still in the early stages of its development. SymphonyAI came together through a series of startups and acquisitions for retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media and public sector. Building on the momentum, they expanded the business with two more health industry-specific AI companies. ConcertAI, launched in 2018, is pointing to biotech. RhythmX AI, launched this October with a $50 million investment and led by CEO Deepti Bathina, Humana’s former chief clinical product officer, for physicians and health care systems to offer personalized patient care Starting out as a GenAI-based platform.

Boston-based ConcertAI, which spun off from SymphonyAI in 2018, has seen revenue grow 35% to $160 million. Its mission is to accelerate cancer research and match patients with clinical trials. CEO Jeff Elton said, “His (Wadhwani’s) vision of how the pieces of AI, research and health care can come together and be transformative and his commitment is extraordinary. This is not just an AI investment thesis.” Last year, ConcertAI scored $150 million in venture capital at a valuation of $1.9 billion, raising a total of $600 million.

Bristol Myers Squibb, which has been a ConcertAI customer for five years, uses its software for clinical trials in oncology research. Jeff Conklin, who recently retired as senior vice president and chief analytics officer and worked with Wadhwani on development and optimization, said, “This created a more robust and specific “Offered an alternative that did not exist in the market at the time.” Oncology research software – the origin of ConcertAI.

Veteran technology executive Sanjay Dhawan, who previously ran Wadhwani-invested Symphony Teleca and was recruited by Wadhwani as CEO of SymphonyAI in early 2022, said the company has recently become profitable and expects revenue to run for 2023. The rate is approaching 500 million dollars, which is increasing by 30 percent annually. The goal is to take SymphonyAI public within 18 to 24 months.

“I feel good that the original vision for 2017 is coming to fruition and the strategy is succeeding,” Wadhwani said.

Forrester’s Gualtieri estimates that smaller vendors with domain expertise may have an advantage in moving faster than larger companies. But like earlier hyper-cycles for new technologies, the field is becoming crowded, even in the verticals where SAIGroup focuses. It competes with AI enterprise software innovators on two fronts. Rivals include vertical specialists such as Actimize in fraud protection, Flatiron, acquired by Roche Group, in biotech and Ansys in product design. Also factoring in as rivals are horizontal AI providers, such as publicly traded C3.ai and Palantir Technologies. Meanwhile, for enterprises in General AI, there are up-and-comers like Mistral AI, funded by Eric Schmidt from France.

“No one could have predicted that AI could do 80% of what it does today,” said Wadhwani, who receives weekly high-tech updates from his team.

Customers of the group’s SaaS AI tools come from the US, Europe and Asia and include grocery retailers, consumer packaged goods companies, financial services and pharmaceutical manufacturers as well as big company brands Procter & Gamble, Nationwide and Pfizer.

After a three-year evaluation of providers, supermarket chain Save a Lot recently selected SymphonyAI technology to better manage its supply chain. The data-driven retail technology “has emerged as a best-in-class AI solution with a full suite of warehousing, vendor management and forecasting,” said Jennifer Hopper, chief information officer.

A graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Wadhwani came to the US from India on a fellowship at Carnegie Mellon University, where he earned master’s and PhD degrees in electrical engineering. He had leading AI research scientists Alan Newell and Herbert Simon as professors. His first business after college in Pittsburgh was security and energy software company CompuGuard, a $10 million business he sold to Swiss electrical equipment manufacturer Brown Boveri in 1981.

Then, in 1982, he signed on as CEO of American Robot Corporation, backed by Venrock, the Rockefeller family’s venture fund. Struggling to compete with low-cost Japanese robotics manufacturers, he transformed the money-losing business into computer-assisted software for manufacturers and returned most of the original VC investment. “I was working 80 to 90 hours a week and making $13 to $14 an hour,” Wadhwani recalled. “I wasn’t a very disciplined operator in the first 20 years of my career. “But I learned about capital efficiency and how to operate a company with discipline, not just a good vision.”

Eager to try his luck in the tech capital Silicon Valley, Wadhwani convinced his wife in 1991 to move from Pittsburgh “to where the big dogs are”. He soon started Aspect Development, a business-to-business software service. Within 10 years, by 2002, i2 Technologies, a competitor in the rapidly growing e-commerce sector, purchased Aspect Development for $9.3 billion in stock, and the two companies combined. Wadhwani said that he keeps a frame wall street journal An article in his office about the deal described it as “the largest software deal ever.”

Looking for his next challenge, in 2002 he formed the private equity firm Software Technology Group. “I could have done one more startup, but I decided to do multiple startups and acquisitions instead,” he said. With Wadhwani as its primary backer, STG invested in 33 companies in the enterprise software sector through three funds totaling $1.8 billion. “It was a fun, high-energy time,” he said. There were no failures and no shutdowns in those portfolio companies. Wins also included the acquisition of software integration service Symphony Teleca by audio technologies specialist Harman in 2015 for $780 million.

Now the head of SAIGgroup and its three operating companies, Wadhwani says he spends 70-80 hours per week working, still finding time to enjoy listening to music and reading nonfiction books. He handles most calls and meetings from his mansion in the affluent small town of Los Altos. “I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot, but I never had Elon Musk’s grand vision of building a trillion-dollar EV business or completely transforming space travel,” Wadhwani said.

Preparing for a possible IPO within two years, SymphonyAI recently named three new board members: Blythe Masters, a British private equity executive and former JPMorgan Chase executive; Daniela Ruse, director of the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory; and Todd Harbaugh, retired executive vice president of Walmart.

Meanwhile, Wadhwani is keeping his eye on the long-range ethical advancement of AI technology. Last April, he pledged $5 million to create the Wadhwani Center for AI and Advanced Technologies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a research policy organization in Washington, DC, with the mandate to “formulate the right policies for AI governance.” “To help,” he said, “remain optimistic, but also keep guard rails.”

Source: www.cnbc.com