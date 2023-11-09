How a 529 Plan Can Help Build Generational Wealth

Most of our wealth management clients who have children ask about opening 529 plans. They feel eager to achieve college savings goals (even before their children are born).

We love to see this kind of enthusiasm and productivity. But recently I felt more excited about 529 plans.

Before 2023, I would caution my clients against funding their child’s education more than a 529. With recent regulatory changes, I am more confident in suggesting the use of a 529 plan for more families.

This is especially true for those who feel passionate about building generational wealth.

Here’s why there was a bit of a reluctance on 529 plans at first, and what changed for my wealth management clients (and my own family) to see these as more attractive investment vehicles.

Why did we advocate the divided savings approach?

In the past, I didn’t see 529 plans as the default, without question, number one choice for a college savings vehicle.

Yes, they provide tax benefits that are significant. But other things also need to be considered to determine this:

If a 529 plan is the best account to use for your family’s specific goals, and How much you should contribute to that account compared to other investment vehicles to meet those stated goals.

Specifically, I talked to my customers about the fact that:

The future is always uncertain, especially the farther out you are trying to plan. Families with infants or young children have a long way to go until the college years. A lot can change between now and then (including existing factors). And out of your personal control).

Their own retirement needs should come before almost any other goal – including school funding. There are many ways to pay for education, but most people have only one option for retirement income: their own savings they’ve built up during their working careers.

If they are required to use the money in a 529 plan for anything other than qualified education expenses, they may face penalties.

For customers who value flexibility highly, we usually suggest putting Some? Money for college int0 a 529 plan.

They can contribute the remaining dollars earmarked for the child’s college costs like a brokerage account. Taxable investment accounts offer no tax benefits, but there are also no limits on how, when, or why the funds are used.

Plus, opening a 529 plan allows other family members to contribute to the child’s future education – even if the parents don’t want to fund the plan themselves or don’t want to fund it for that purpose to maximize future flexibility. You may have opted to use a taxable brokerage account.

This “split” approach helped the 529 plan avoid the risk of overfunding. But the signing of the SECURE 2.0 Act in December 2022 created new rules on various investment accounts — including 529 plans — that made them a more attractive tool to use as part of an overall financial plan.

Rules That Gave 529 Plans More Flexibility

When 529 plans were first introduced, they were explicitly designed to be college savings vehicles only. Withdrawals from the schemes were to go towards eligible education expenditure including higher education.

Money used for any purpose outside those limits was subject to taxes and fines.

The SECURE 2.0 Act was not the first law to ease the strict rules governing the use of 529 plans’ funds.

A few years ago, new legislation allowed families to use 529 plan funds not only on college costs but also on certain private grad or high school expenses.

This increased flexibility for 529 plans, but still largely maintained rules that required families to limit education spending from the account.

However, following the SECURE 2.o Act, families now have even more options for using money saved in 529 plans… including a strategy that supports efforts to build generational wealth.

Building generational wealth with 529 plan dollars

If you are the custodian of a 529 plan, the SECURE 2.0 Act gives you the ability to transfer some of the money saved in the plan to a Roth IRA in the future.

Specifically, if you have a 529 plan that you opened at least 15 years ago, the beneficiary of that account can roll over the current Roth IRA contribution limits. their Roth IRA each year.

(The Roth contribution limit for 2023 is $6,500. It will be $7,000 in 2024. This figure increases over time to reflect inflation.)

You can open and contribute to a Roth IRA for your minor children, as long as they have earned income for the year. Just like 529 plans, you act as the custodian of the account; When your child turns 18, he or she can take control of the Roth IRA.

This gives families a lot of flexibility, especially if potential tenure at a university is still far away and you feel uncertain whether your children will go to college.

You can save in a 529 plan, and in the future, either use those savings for college or roll the money into a Roth IRA for your child once they start working.

Either way, you are building wealth to secure your financial future for the next generation — and that’s a powerful action for any parent.

Remember, you can change 529 plan beneficiaries – meaning the ability to have multiple family members contribute to a Roth IRA.

You can change the beneficiary on a 529 plan. Earlier, this gave you the ability to finance the education costs of multiple children with one plan.

If your first child hasn’t used up all the funds in the 529 plan, you can change the beneficiary to the younger child and still pay their qualified expenses.

If you chose to go back to school at some point during your career, you can also change the beneficiary to yourself or a spouse.

The ability to change the beneficiary to other family members still exists with 529 plans, and combined with the new rules that allow rollovers into Roth IRAs, this means you can potentially transfer 529 plan money to multiple immediate locations. Family members can roll over to a Roth IRA. (As long as that family member has earned income reportable to the IRS).

Depending on your savings habits and the size of your household, this could be a useful strategy to implement. There are limits on how much you can rollover into a Roth IRA; Based on current rules, only $35,000 total can be transferred from a 529 plan to an individual beneficiary’s Roth IRA.

But if you have more than $35,000 in a 529 plan that you want to rollover, you can still do so — if you can change the beneficiary on the 529 plan.

Once you reach the rollover limit for one family member, you can change the 529 plan beneficiary to another family member with earned income and continue to rollover. their Roth IRA.

This allows you to contribute to a child’s college fund, help them jump-start their retirement savings, or even catch up on your own retirement savings by rolling over 529 plan money into your Roth IRA if needed. gives.

Increased flexibility gives families more financial power with 529 plans

One of the key points to keep in mind here is that to be eligible for a rollover, a 529 plan must be at least 15 years old – which means if you haven’t opened one yet, consider doing so now. It’s a good time to do it.

This is a great potential tool to include in your future planning, and has the power to help many members of your family grow their wealth.

Another key point? It’s wonderful to know all this information and great strategies like this… but you still have to take the extra step of applying the details to specifics Yours Unique situation.

Not all strategies fit all scenarios, and what looks good on paper may not work well in your real-life context. It’s always smart to run ideas and strategies before your personal financial advisor, and ask for their help in determining whether it’s worth implementing.