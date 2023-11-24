How 1.2 million marijuana arrests will shape New York’s legal market

For young black men like Justin Sullivan, growing up in Harlem in the 2000s resulted in regular harassment from police, making it risky to use marijuana. But when she started making white friends who also smoked marijuana, she discovered they weren’t held to the same scrutiny.

“That’s when I started to see how I was stigmatized for cannabis,” Mr. Sullivan, now 34, said in an interview.

The legalization of weed in New York in 2021 included a central promise to give back to the communities most harmed by the war on drugs. Now, state cannabis regulators have created an interactive map from the 1.2 million marijuana arrests made across the state over the past four decades as a guide to which neighborhoods qualify.

Mr. Sullivan’s harrowing experience could give him an advantage as he seeks one of at least 1,000 licenses that cannabis regulators in New York State plan to hand out early next year in a sweeping expansion of the legal market. . Harlem, once a hotbed of drug arrests, is shown in the mapping tool as a leading candidate for deterrence.

New York has set a goal of half of all licenses granted to women, racial and ethnic minority applicants, distressed farmers and service-disabled veterans, as well as applicants from the hardest-hit neighborhoods. Regulators will use the map to help determine whether applicants qualify because they belong to a disproportionately impacted community. And it serves as a stark reminder of how drug enforcement arrests in New York have been concentrated in low-income, Black and Latino communities.

“It wasn’t darts at a wall,” said Tabatha Robinson, director of economic development, policy and research for the Office of Cannabis Management, the state agency that released the mapping tool last month and regulates the recreational weed market.

Across the country, from California to Massachusetts, similar efforts to make the industry more inclusive have struggled. It’s no different in New York, where an interim dispensary licensing program has been on hold since August due to a lawsuit from veterans who say they were illegally excluded.

The researchers who put together the mapping tool analyzed the home addresses of everyone arrested in New York state from 1980 to 2021. Enforcement in some neighborhoods was up to 10 times higher than if arrests had been evenly distributed across the state, according to Damien Fagan, the state’s chief equity officer for cannabis.

The majority of arrests occurred in New York City – about 1 million. The places with the most disproportionate arrest rates were in the city: a seedy neighborhood in Brownsville, a boxy avenue surrounded by a major public hospital in East Flatbush, and Robert F. Triangular expansion of East Harlem around the Wagner House.

Arrests in the city were highest in the 2000s and early 2010s, during the peak era of stop-and-frisk, a period when police conducted millions of illegal stops targeting black and Latino men.

Researchers have found deep racial disparities in arrests that could not be fully explained by police’s frequent claims that they were motivated by emergency calls and community complaints, not racial bias.

While the totals of marijuana arrests contributing to the map are staggering, it may be missing millions more encounters. The data set does not include stops where officers issued criminal summonses or wrote tickets for minor violations, where they took no action or where they used marijuana as a pretext but the stop did not result in any charges.

Mr. Fagan acknowledged the map’s limitations, but said he believed it still captured the areas most harmed by marijuana arrests and provided a path for those in need to get into the legal industry Who live in those places.

The state designated 40 percent of cannabis sales tax revenue for reinvestment grants in locations where arrests were high. Those who have resided in those areas for a certain period of time may receive priority consideration for business licenses, a halving of application and licensing fees, and assistance with financial assistance, training, and operations.

Apart from serving as a guide, the map will also serve to track whether the state is meeting its commitments or not. Henry Louis Taylor, a professor of urban studies at the University at Buffalo, said the map will help determine where businesses and job opportunities in the cannabis industry are flowing to where they are needed most. It would also be useful to assess whether future reinvestment initiatives, such as job training and health care programs, would make a meaningful difference, he said.

“We will be able to see whether and to what extent marijuana legalization will benefit these communities,” he said. “So I think it’s extremely important and meaningful.”

But the initiatives on which cannabis sales depend have lagged behind New York’s slow and chaotic implementation. Only 27 adult-use dispensaries have opened across the state since last December, although sales reached $83 million in the first nine months with the help of new farmers markets.

The new round of licensing is separate from an earlier interim program that awarded 463 dispensary licenses to certain nonprofits and people with former marijuana convictions or their close relatives, which is now on hold. Regulators also plan to issue licenses for farmers, processors, distributors and craft businesses, which typically have five or fewer employees and can grow, process and sell their products.

Mr. Sullivan, who plans to compete for one of the 1,000 new licenses, said his family wants to open a dispensary in the barbershop they have owned for nearly 60 years in Harlem. It will be on Frederick Douglass Boulevard in a part of Harlem where the cannabis arrest rate is four to six times the state average.

Mr. Sullivan was never arrested. But as a Harlem resident of many years he deserves extra consideration by cannabis regulators. He’s also what the state calls a “legacy” dealer, someone who was part of the marijuana industry before legalization — a group that officials are eager to bring into the legal market.

Mr. Sullivan’s maternal grandfather opened a barbershop in 1964 after immigrating from Georgia. His family said he became a successful businessman, acquiring several rental properties and opening shops, before he was sent to prison for six years in the late 1970s on charges including marijuana distribution.

Harlem has changed since then, with famous landmarks like the Renaissance Ballroom and Lenox Lounge now home to retail chains, banks and luxury homes that are out of reach for many longtime residents. Mr. Sullivan’s family occupies the barbershop building, and he has converted a former speakeasy in the back room into space for cannabis workshops.

“Our neighborhood is disappearing,” said Philip Ellison, 37, Mr. Sullivan’s half-cousin and business partner and a lecturer in entrepreneurship at Tufts University. “So we were lucky enough to get a spot.”

