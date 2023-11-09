Houston's 2 universities lead ranking among top schools for entrepreneurship

Rice University and the University of Houston have earned new praise for their entrepreneurship programs.

Notably, for the fifth consecutive year, Rice’s Jones Graduate School of Business has been ranked the No. 1 graduate entrepreneurship program by The Princeton Review, a provider of education services, and entrepreneur magazine.

“Our close ties to Houston as well as the national startup ecosystem give our students a unique opportunity to connect and connect with angel investors, venture capitalists and corporations,” Brad Burke, managing director of Rice Alliance, said in a news release. ” “These connections allow for guidance as well as a launch point for new ideas, not only for our students, but also for the city and surrounding communities.”

The list identifies 50 undergraduate and 50 graduate programs that claim to offer the best entrepreneurship based on factors such as curriculum, experiential learning opportunities, and career outcomes. The rankings measure more than 40 data points about schools’ entrepreneurship programs, faculty, students and alumni.

Additionally, for the fifth consecutive year, the Melvin Wolfe Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Houston’s Scivia and CT Bauer College of Business has been named the No. 1 graduate entrepreneurship program by The Princeton Review. entrepreneur magazine.

“We believe in entrepreneurship, we believe in free enterprise, and we’re the number one city for entrepreneurship,” Wolfe Center executive director Dave Cook said in a news release.

“When we put students into this entrepreneurial mix,” he adds, “and we introduce and reinforce free enterprise values, our intention is to transform students’ lives and create business leaders with the highest integrity.” We have to prepare the next generation who will move forward. Go out and create your own cultures, your own companies, and your own future.”

The University of Texas at Austin is the only other school in the state to place in the top 10 in undergraduate or graduate rankings. UT has secured the No. 6 position in the undergraduate list and the No. 2 position in the graduate list.

In addition to the Princeton Review entrepreneur The honor moved Rice up four spots in Poets & Quants’ annual ranking of the world’s best MBA programs for entrepreneurship.

Last year, Rice’s graduate school for business was ranked 7th on the list. This year, it rose to No. 3, behind first-place Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis and second-place ESTM Berlin.

This is the fifth annual ranking of MBA programs for entrepreneurship from Poets & Quants, a website focusing on graduate-level business education.

“In today’s environment, MBA programs are increasingly in demand, and our focus on entrepreneurship sets us apart,” Peter Rodriguez, Rice’s business dean, says in a news release. “Entrepreneurship classes emphasize a combination of mindset and skill sets and focus on multiple stages of the entrepreneurial process, preparing our students for any industry and climate.”

Poets & Quants relies on 16 data points collected through an annual survey to decide its rankings. Among those data points are:

The average percentage of MBA students starting a business during their program or within three months of graduation between 2018 and 2022.

Percentage of MBA elective courses with all courses focused on entrepreneurship or innovation during the 2022-23 academic year.

Percentage of MBA students active in the business school’s main student-run entrepreneurship club during the 2022-23 academic year.

Square footage of incubator or accelerator space available to MBA students during the 2022-23 academic year.

This story was originally published on our sister site InnovationMap.

Source: houston.culturemap.com