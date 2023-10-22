Everything is now ready for Fidelity International Trade & Creative Connect (FITCC), billed for Houston, Texas in the United States.

Labeled as FITCC Houston, the second edition of the international expo will be held from October 24 to 25, 2023, at the George R. Will be at the Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Américas.

Following the successful first edition held in London last November, which saw deals worth over $200 million, the Bank is gearing up for another edition of the globally rated expo, with this year’s edition set to boost Nigeria’s non-oil exports. Follows the tradition of giving. Facilitating integration into global supply-chain networks.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said, “Fidelity Bank has invested significantly in supporting export trade and this has been consistently demonstrated by the interventions and innovations we have brought to the sector. Have done.”

On the inspiration behind FITCC 2023, he said: “Beyond the financing instrument, some of our key interventions in this area revolve around business management capacity development with initiatives such as the Export Management Program (EMP), which we call Lagos Business Hosted in partnership with. Schools and market access development initiatives such as the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and FITCC.

Over the course of two days, guests will be exposed to exhibitions from some of the best Nigerian businesses operating in commodities, agriculture, fintech, fashion, arts and allied sectors.

Similarly, a number of panel discussions will be held in various halls of the venue, as stakeholders and leaders from the business, regulatory and investment sectors of the US and Nigerian economies will share views on bilateral trade opportunities.

FITCC Houston will culminate with a gala dinner on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 featuring award-winning Nigerian hip-hop star, KC and other entertainers.

Ranked as one of the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-service commercial bank with 251 business offices across Nigeria and the United Kingdom as well as over 8 million customers served across digital banking channels .

The bank was recognized as the Best Payment Solutions Provider Nigeria 2023 and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards. The bank has also won the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” awards at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks & Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

