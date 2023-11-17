Housing starts and permits increase in October, but more activity is needed

Homebuilders started more new housing units in October and secured more permits for future development, but activity growth remains “below trend,” according to one expert.

New residential construction, including single-family and multi-family homes, rose 1.9% in October from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis to 1.372 million units, according to Census Bureau data released Friday. Although that is down 4.2% from a year earlier, it is above the forecast of 1.350 million units of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Occupied residential permits – a measure of future activity – rose 1.1% to 1.487 million units in October from September’s revised rate of 1.471 million units, led by a modest jump in multifamily construction. Still, that’s 4.4% below the October 2022 rate, but economists polled by Bloomberg were expecting more than the forecast of 1.450 million units.

“The latest rebound in housing starts is fueled by an increase in multifamily units, a sector that is experiencing a renaissance in supply,” Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, wrote after the release. “Despite increases last month, permitting activity and home construction are both below trend, providing further upside potential in the year ahead.”

Starts for multifamily structures with five or more units for October came in at 382,000, down slightly from 383,000 units the previous month. Permission to begin construction on multifamily structures with five or more units reached 469,000 units in October, up just 2% from 459,000 units the previous month.

Multifamily construction is not as strong after a boom last year, leading to new supply expected to be completed in 2023, with 558,000 units expected to be completed in 2023, according to new analysis from CoStar Group. This has slowed fare growth across the country.

Realpage data showed that rent growth remained flat at 0.1% year-on-year in October for the second consecutive month.

“Builders respond to higher prices. Higher prices stimulate supply,” Zillow senior economist Orphe Divongue told Yahoo Finance. “And because rent growth is slowing, that’s why builders will take a step back in terms of building more apartments.”

Separately, among 56 apartment developers, investors and operators, they are expecting a big decline in starts over the next 12 months. John Burns Research & Consulting Data. About 25% expect apartments to decline by about 50%, while very few expect further growth.

A construction is shown at a multifamily and single-family residential housing complex in the Rancho Peñasquitos neighborhood in San Diego, California, on September 19. (Reuters/Mike Blake) (Mike Blake/Reuters)

For single-family homes, starts in October rose 0.2% to 970,000 from September’s revised figure of 968,000. Authorizations to start new single-family developments were up 0.5% from September’s revised figure of 963,000.

“nuclear family [starts] A little more challenging because you have a situation where you still have more demand than supply,” Zillow senior economist Devonguy told Yahoo Finance. “Builders still have a lot of projects to complete.”

Public homebuilders like DR Horton Inc. (DHI) indicated in their earnings last week that uncertainty around mortgage rates will impact business. In response, the company’s forward guidance for next year remained on the side of caution.

Small private homebuilders are also changing their strategies. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) is projecting a 5% increase in single-family starts in 2024.

“small single digits [forecasts] “Under the current circumstances it is reasonable to expect some of that growth,” Veneta Dimitrova, senior U.S. economist at Ned Davis Research, told Yahoo Finance. “We don’t see inflation here as well as a recession and interest rates softening.”

New residential construction, including single-family and multi-family homes, increased 1.9% in October from the previous month. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama via Getty Images)

Wall Street is raising its forecast for housing construction. For example, UBS analysts expect single-family housing starts to end this year at 914,000, slightly higher than the previous forecast of 909,000. For 2024, expectations for single-family housing starts are 969,000, up from the previous forecast of 964,000.

Ultimately, 2025 is expected to see a large increase in housing activity with 1.008 million single-family units expected, up from the previous forecast of 1.002 million units.

John Lovallo said, “We believe that given the tightness of existing home inventory, the ability to offer attractive financing, and the incremental private builder challenges of land, labor, materials and now financing, large, public homebuilders will be in a bigger position in the near term. Are in a position to gain share.” U.S. Homebuilders and Building Products Equity Research Analyst at UBS wrote in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, the story may be different for apartments, which have experienced a surge in new supply this year.

“We also cut our multifamily housing start forecasts to reflect market assessments of existing projects,” Lovallo said.

