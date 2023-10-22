Housing market outlook: Zillow doubles as home prices fall

Where will home prices go amid the growing “housing recession”? getty images

The housing market hasn’t seen an environment like this for a long time – but exactly when is a big question. As for existing home sales, it hasn’t been this bad since 2010, the depth of the Great Recession, a 15% decline in September sent transactions to a 13-year low, a “deep freeze” that Zillow describes. Had warned back in the spring. Other economists, such as First American’s Mark Fleming and Bank of America Research’s Jesse Park, see conditions that are reminiscent of the “housing recession” of the 1980s. Morgan Stanley took the temperature of the market earlier this week and sees more pain ahead for homebuyers: Home prices nationwide rose as much as 5%, echoing its previous calls for prices to fall amid higher mortgage rates. Overturned. Zillow is taking the opposite approach.

After their call in February that U.S. home prices had bottomed out, Zillow economists were raising their home price forecasts every month through August. At the time, he predicted that house prices would rise 6.5% over the next 12 months. However, last month, they issued a lower revision. And this month, they did it again.

Zillow economists predicted this week that home prices will rise 2.1% between September 2023 and September 2024. This compares to their prediction last month that house prices would rise 4.9% between August 2023 and August 2024.

“Zillow’s forecast for the nation’s typical home value was revised downward this month due to an unnatural month-over-month decline in September and mortgage rates continuing to climb higher,” he wrote this week.

Zillow economists come up with the possibility that a flexible labor market will mean a longer-than-expected period of higher interest rates. With rates firming up, the housing market has gained some momentum.

“Increased mortgage rates are impacting new listings with ‘rate-locked’ homeowners who are largely choosing to retain the relatively low monthly payments associated with their existing home,” Zillow economists wrote. “

They now expect national home prices to rise 3.3% in 2023, down from the 4.3% estimated last month.

“Although many homebuyers are priced out or have limited affordability, there are enough active buyers to maintain competitive pressure for the few homes available for sale,” he said.

Morgan Stanley, for its part, recently made a more dramatic change to its 2023 outlook. While its analysts previously expected home prices to fall this year, they now say prices could rise by as much as 5%. The change, made in a research note earlier this week, comes as mortgage rates continue to rise.

According to Mortgage News Daily, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached 8% this week. Rates haven’t been this high in decades.

“They’ll likely remain around that level through the last few months of the year, especially if the Fed raises rates once before the year ends,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American, a Fortune 500 financial services company. , told Luck This week.

The Fed has kept the possibility of further increase in rates open. Andrew Levin, a former senior Fed adviser who is now a professor at Dartmouth College, recently told Bloomberg: “There is a very big risk that they will need to do more.”

Source: fortune.com