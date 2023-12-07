Housing market may soften as rates drop and number of listings increase

According to real estate brokerage Redfin, falling mortgage rates and rising listings could turn the housing market upside down for disappointed would-be buyers.

According to government-backed lender Fannie Mae, the interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has dropped to 7.03%. It reached just above 8% in early October. This is the highest level in 23 years.

In response to that change, Redfin says, mortgage applications are up 15% since early November, when they hit a 28-year low, and new listings of homes are up 7% from last year, when interest The rates were increasing.

As a result, applications to buy homes are increasing.

But if the housing market is melting, it’s not happening very quickly. In a press release issued Thursday, Fannie Mae said there are already signs that the increase in applications is slowing.

“While these lower rates are a welcome relief, it is clear that they will need to be reduced further to sustainably strengthen demand,” it said.

Mortgage rates have recently declined as investors are becoming confident that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the time being. Between March 2022 and July 2023, the Fed raised its benchmark rate from just above zero to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. This was a dramatic change, making mortgages more expensive.

It also meant that people who had owned their homes for at least a few years, who may have held mortgages in the 3% to 4% range, did not want to sell. The shortage of homes on the market contributed to the large increase in home prices.

It may only take a month or two of improvement for this to change. In the 12 months ending Dec. 3, the median sales price of a U.S. home rose 4.1% to $364,166, Redfin said. But as mortgage rates rose, the average monthly mortgage payment increased 15% to $2,561.

That’s slightly better than two months ago, but still more than double the average payout three years ago. The number of homes on the market is still lower than the same time last year.

Experts say the only thing that will drive sustained change is an increase in the number of homes for sale, and Redfin says that’s starting to happen in some markets. New listings are growing, and the decline of old listings is slowing.

Redfin says prices are declining in five of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, including Portland, Ore., and Houston. He believes this trend will spread to more cities in 2024, even if mortgage rates fall a little further.

Overall, the company expects about 4.3 million homes to be sold in 2024, an increase of 5% from 2023, and mortgage rates to drop to 6.6% by the end of the year.

Source: www.nbcnews.com