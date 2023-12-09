Housing market least affordable in 11 years, Redfin reports

Mortgage rates have declined recently, but, on average, this year has been the least affordable time to buy a home since housing site Redfin started crunching the numbers 11 years ago. A new report from Redfin shows that someone with an average income will have to spend more than 40% of their monthly salary to buy the average home this year — and that’s more than 80% in the most expensive markets.

First-time homebuyers Shannon and Thornton Wolf, a writing teacher and an engineer, are now surviving the 2023 housing market.

“I can see it making people pretty crazy. So it’s good that we have each other,” Shannon said.

They closed on a $300,000 home in New York’s Hudson Valley in October and are moving in in a couple of weeks. Sure, they love the historic charm of a 200-year-old home, but one thing they don’t love? Their 7.5% mortgage rate.

“It’s sad that we didn’t get a good lower rate when it was available,” Thornton said. “But there is never a right time. Like, you should have bought 20 years ago,” Shannon said, laughing.

Just two years ago, they were paying nearly $800 less on their monthly mortgage. That’s what hurts about 2023, said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin.

“It’s going to be an extraordinary year because of how quickly the market turned from a year with low mortgage rates to a year with high mortgage rates,” he said.

This left buyers with the triple whammy of already skyrocketing home prices, high borrowing costs and few homeowners looking to sell.

