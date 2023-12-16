Housing market has already started to boom as mortgage rates fall: Redfin

A new report from Redfin RDFN says falling mortgage rates have already breathed “new life” into the US housing market, and that momentum could accelerate as rates continue to fall.

Redfin said Friday that buyers and sellers who were “tired” of waiting on the sidelines had already begun to move back into the housing market as mortgage rates fell from a peak of nearly 8% in October.

Three indicators show activity is picking up, Redfin said: In the month of November, new listings for sale and pending home sales reached their highest level in nearly a year, and home prices rose to their highest level since the end of 2022. The largest annual increase was recorded.

New listings in November rose 1.3% from the previous month to the highest level since October 2022, Redfin said. The company reported that pending home sales in November rose 2% from the previous month and were at the highest level in a year.

House prices are also moving upwards. The average U.S. home sale price in November was $408,732, up 3.7% from a year earlier, Redfin said. This is the biggest increase after October 2022.

Sellers are also starting to free themselves from the so-called lock-in effect, which is helping inventory, Stein said. The lock-in effect refers to people who are reluctant to put their home on the market because they do not want to give up their relatively low mortgage rates.

Changing stages of life also play a role. “Buyers and sellers are stepping up now because they can only wait so long to be near their grandchildren, living in an RV as they did,” says Las Vegas-based real-estate agent Shay Stein. Have always dreamed of or finalizing your divorce.” With Redfin, it said in a statement.

“A year ago, sellers were having trouble understanding why they weren’t getting $20,000 more than list price, as their neighbor did during the home buying boom during the pandemic,” she said.

“Now, they understand that in order to sell their home, they need to price it fairly,” Stein said, and in some cases offer concessions to the buyer such as money for closing costs or mortgage-rate buydowns.

Most economists expect rates to drop even lower, ending the year in the low 6% range.

Experts interviewed by MarketWatch believe that if 30-year mortgage rates drop to 6% and below, this will lead to a solid increase in housing market activity. One group dubbed the 5.5% rate the “magic mortgage rate” that would be attractive enough for homeowners to eventually sell.

See also: When will mortgage rates go down? Realtor.com says buyers will ‘start to see some relief’ in the new year.

Source: www.marketwatch.com