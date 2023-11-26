Housing market freeze deepens in October as sales hit 13-year low

key takeaways

Home sales fell to a 13-year low in October, as high mortgage rates drove buyers out of the market.

Prices reached an all-time high in the month of October due to fierce competition among remaining buyers due to low inventory.

Since October, interest rates have declined, which is expected to improve affordability and drive sales in the coming months.

Higher mortgage rates worsened the housing market in October, causing the pace of home sales to be the lowest in more than a decade.

The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that home sales fell 4.1% from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.79 million. This was the slowest pace of sales since 2010. The recession was more than double the 1.5% decline forecasters had predicted, according to a survey of economists by Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

The report highlights how difficult it has become to buy a home due to high mortgage rates. The average rate offered for a 30-year mortgage reached 7.79% in late October – its highest since 2000, according to Freddie Mac – due to the Federal Reserve’s campaign of anti-inflation rate hikes. Rates have added hundreds to monthly mortgage payments since 2021’s all-time low, making home buying unaffordable for all but affluent buyers.

At the same time, sellers have been reluctant to give up the low mortgage rates they have secured over the past few years, keeping inventory for sale low — the 1.15 million homes on the market in October were less than half the pre-pandemic average.

Competition has intensified for the few homes left on the market, causing prices to rise. The average home sold for $391,800 in October, the highest ever for that month and an increase of 3.4% from October 2022. Home price trends are typically compared from year to year because they are seasonal, peaking in the summer buying season and reaching lows in the winter each year.

“Potential homebuyers experienced another difficult month due to a persistent shortage of housing inventory and the highest mortgage rates in a generation,” Lawrence Yun, the association’s chief economist, said in a prepared statement.

The housing market is headed for its worst year for sales since 2010, or possibly even since 1992 or 1993, Yun said.

However, since October, mortgage rates have fallen amid signs that the Fed has raised its influential benchmark interest rate. That means home buying will become more affordable in the coming months, Yun said. The 30-year rate fell for the third consecutive week last week to 7.44%, according to Freddie Mac.

Improvement-The article has been updated after publication to state that the pace of home sales in October exceeded the pace of 2010 or earlier, the worst year since the early 1990s.

Source: www.investopedia.com