Housing market forecast for 2024

key takeaways

Low levels of inventory mean sellers continue to dominate the housing market.

High mortgage rates and high home prices are discouraging prospective buyers.

If rates fall in 2024, it will create a bullish market for both buyers and sellers.

With mortgage rates and home prices historically high and a shortage of inventory, many potential sellers and hopeful buyers are feeling nervous about today’s housing market.

The median sales price of an existing home in the US by September 2023 was $394,300, marking the third consecutive month of year-over-year price increases. And by the end of October, the average 30-year mortgage rate had reached 8.01 percent – ​​higher than it has been in more than 20 years.

Home prices, mortgage rates and inventory levels will all shape housing affordability in the year ahead. Want to know where these trends might go? Read on to find out what experts predict for the housing market of 2024.

What will happen to the housing market in 2024?

Rates nearly doubled in 2022, due to the Federal Reserve’s war against inflation, and have remained high since then. While the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, mortgage lenders take cues from them, and mortgage rates climbed with the Fed’s long series of rate increases.

-Greg McBride, Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst

The Fed’s war on inflation may be ending soon, but many predict buyers will feel the pressure well into 2024. “As long as the economy continues to grow, higher rates will remain the new normal,” says Greg McBride. CFA, Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate. “A sharp economic downturn will drive mortgage rates significantly lower, but be careful what you wish for. Home price growth in most areas of the country will be quite modest, at a low to mid-single digit pace.

mortgage

Key housing market statistics

The median home sales price by September 2023 was $394,300, up 2.8 percent from a year earlier, according to NAR data.

According to NAR, there was a 3.4-month supply of housing inventory in the country as of September, which is too low to be considered a seller’s market.

According to the latest Case-Shiller index from S&P CoreLogic, home prices are expected to rise 1.0 percent in July 2023, the sixth consecutive month of growth.

Bankrate’s latest national survey of large lenders shows the average rate on a 30-year mortgage through Oct. 25, 2023, was 8.01 percent. The last time it was this high was in August 2000.

The US inflation rate through September 2023 was 3.7 percent – ​​still slightly above the Fed’s stated target of 2 percent.

the story continues

Will housing sales decline?

While home prices have certainly remained stable this year, home sales volume has declined significantly. According to NAR data, existing home sales declined to an annual pace of 3.96 million homes in September 2023, representing a 15.4 percent decline year-over-year. However, these trends could change in 2024 if mortgage rates decline.

“Removing mortgage rates will bring more buyers and sellers into the market and get Americans moving again,” says Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR.

“Housing sales are expected to rise slightly this year,” says Chen Zhao, who leads the economics team at Redfin. “However,” she qualifies, “we are not expecting sales to increase dramatically, as rates are likely to remain above 6 percent.”

“Low mortgage rates will help boost home sales activity, which is expected to increase in 2024 compared to 2023,” says Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic. “The decline in mortgage rates will inspire more sellers to trade in their existing home and help add much-needed inventory to the market, leading to more transactions.”

Will housing inventory increase?

Speaking of much-needed inventory, housing supply has remained very low so far throughout 2023. The total number of existing homes for sale on the market as of September was 1.13 million units, down 8.1 percent from last year. This figure represents only 3.4-months of supply, much less than the 5 to 6 months typically required for a balanced market.

– Lawrence Yun, chief economist, National Association of Realtors

“There are not enough homes for sale,” Yun said in a statement earlier this year. “The market can easily absorb double the inventory.”

To significantly improve inventory levels would require either an increase in the number of homeowners listing their existing properties or the sale of a large number of new-construction homes onto the market. Although both seem relatively unlikely, Yun expects some growth in housing inventory for 2024. “There will be more home construction, and more existing homeowners willing to sell and give up their low mortgage rates,” he says.

Will house prices go down?

Housing prices have been on fire recently, reaching historic highs – the September average of $394,300 was just $20K less than the highest monthly home price ever recorded by NAR ($413,800, set for June 2022).

So will house prices decline in 2024? Probably not, Yun says: “Home prices will increase by about 3 to 4 percent,” he estimates.

Zhao says prices are also intricately linked to housing inventory. “Sellers are likely to be reluctant to give up their lower interest rates for a higher interest rate, so inventory will remain constrained,” she says. “As more time goes on, more homeowners may be ‘forced’ to sell due to life events, so inventory may increase from the current anemic level, but it is unlikely to increase by much. “This means prices are unlikely to decline on a year-on-year basis unless demand slows down.”

Will 2024 be a buyer’s or seller’s market?

In today’s marketplace, tight inventory gives sellers an edge. There are more buyers than there are homes available, so each home that comes on the market becomes more of a hot commodity than if there were more options to choose from. Without a significant increase in inventory, a seller’s market is unlikely to change next year.

“The current significant shortage of inventory suggests that it will be difficult [become] There will be a buyer’s market soon,” Hepp says.

“Given expectations about interest rates and supply, demand will likely exceed supply, similar to current conditions,” says Zhao. “Supply is likely to remain below what we consider a balanced market.”

“The problem of low inventory won’t be fixed in the short term, but higher mortgage rates will impact demand, leading to a balanced market in 2024,” says McBride. “Sellers may have to make more frequent concessions on closing costs or rate buydowns in 2024, and buyers should be wary of biting off more than they can chew financially. Home prices are at record highs in most markets, financing costs are the highest they have been in more than 20 years and insurance costs have increased significantly in many coastal markets. You are not getting a bargain, and the desire to move away may prove to be a good option.

The finish line on the 2024 housing market

The combination of high mortgage rates, steep home prices and low inventory levels is set to make the 2024 housing market challenging for both buyers and sellers. But if rates cool in 2024, as some experts predict, market activity should be hot in response.

The complexities of the current circumstances mean that, now more than ever, it is smart to rely on the guidance of an experienced local real estate agent. If you want to enter the market in 2024, whether as a buyer or a seller, let a professional guide you.

questions to ask

Will there be a housing recession in 2024? Experts estimate that there is no possibility of any decline in the housing market in 2024. Lending standards are now much stricter than before the Great Recession, and with both low inventory and high demand continuing, the housing market is unlikely to enter a recession in 2024. ,

Should I buy a home in 2024 or wait? Many potential home buyers are preferring to wait in the hope that 2024 will bring a more profitable market. But so far, with mortgage interest rates still very high and housing inventory quite low, it looks like next year will remain a challenging time for home buying. However, if rates go down, this will change the scenario – not only will it make purchasing more affordable for buyers, but homeowners who have been stuck with their previous low rates may ultimately choose to sell, Which will add much needed inventory to the market.

Source: finance.yahoo.com