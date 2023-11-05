While high mortgage rates are keeping everyday working Americans out of the housing market, wealthy buyers with the means to purchase multi-million dollar homes in cash are doing just fine.

In fact, luxury home prices, sales and inventory are all outpacing the regular real estate market, a reversal from last year when high-end buyers stepped back.

That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which shows that the average price of luxury U.S. homes rose 9% year over year to $1.1 million in the third quarter, while the average price of non-luxury homes rose only 3.3% to $340,000. Went. Both hit their highest levels of any third quarter on record.

Redfin analysis projects luxury homes to be in the top 5% of their respective metro area based on market value, and non-luxury homes to be in the 35th to 65th percentile based on market value.

The resiliency of the luxury housing market in today’s cold real estate environment is possible due to the ability of wealthy home buyers to purchase with cash and avoid today’s 7% to 8% interest rates.

According to Redfin, about 43% of luxury homes sold in the third quarter were purchased for cash, up from about 35% a year earlier. Compare this to only 28% of cash purchases of non-luxury homes, which remains essentially unchanged from the third quarter of 2022.

Homes in the Upper Avenue neighborhood of Salt Lake City are photographed Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Luxury home prices, sales and inventory are outpacing the regular real estate market, a reversal from last year when high-end buyers retreated.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“Wealthy home buyers have more tools to weather the storm of higher mortgage rates,” said Jason Aleem, senior vice president of real estate operations for Redfin. “Many of them can pay cash, which means they are avoiding higher mortgage rates altogether.”

Aleem said other buyers are opting for higher rates and refinancing — “an expensive option that is not feasible for many low-income consumers.”

“Affluent Americans are still spending big, largely due to pandemic savings and resilient housing and stock values,” he said.

However, according to Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather, this trend may not last.

“Although many luxury buyers have the resources to move even when mortgage rates remain high, extremely high rates and home prices will sideline some affluent home seekers in the coming months,” he said. “Higher costs, as well as an increase in the number of high-end homes for sale, could dampen luxury price growth.”

However, luxury inventory is in good shape compared to other segments of the housing market right now. Redfin reported that the total supply of luxury homes for sale increased by about 3% from a year ago, while the supply of non-luxury homes fell by a record 20.8%. New luxury listings increased 0.3% while new non-luxury listings declined 22%

Sales of luxury homes are slower than last year, but not as much as other homes. According to Redfin, luxury sales declined 10.6% year over year, while non-luxury sales declined 17%.

A home in the Federal Heights neighborhood of Salt Lake City is photographed Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Luxury home prices, sales and inventory are outpacing the regular real estate market, a reversal from last year when high-end buyers pulled out.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Where there was the biggest jump in luxury home sales

In Tampa, Florida — where there are many cash buyers — luxury home sales increased nearly 36% year over year, the largest increase in the country, according to Redfin. Luxury new listings also increased nearly 14% year over year in the third quarter, the largest increase in every metro except New York.

This was followed by Las Vegas (33.4%), Austin, Texas (14.5%), Sacramento, California, (10.1%) and San Francisco (9.6%).

“It’s a perfect time to be a cash buyer, and there are a lot of cash buyers in Florida,” said Eric Ausiello, sales manager for Redfin Tampa. “We are still seeing many affluent home seekers coming from the Northeast and West Coast because they want lower taxes, different politics and/or to be closer to family. There is also a lot of new construction in Tampa, many of which are high-end condos.

Source: www.deseret.com