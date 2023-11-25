According to a study, a closer look at home prices in 25 major cities around the world has seen a steep decline in prices.

The risk of ‘overinflation’ in property prices has declined in the world’s largest cities last year, according to a recent study by Swiss bank UBS.

Its latest Global Real Estate Bubble Index, examining the 25 largest cities around the world, shows that real house prices have fallen by an average of 5% and that trend is likely to continue.

The price reforms cited in the report significantly reduced the risk of real estate bubbles in cities that hit the world during the financial crisis in 2008.

According to the report, only two cities – Zurich and Tokyo – remain in the “bubble risk” category, down from nine cities last year.

Frankfurt, Munich and Amsterdam are the only cities in Europe to fall into the lower-risk “overvalued” category, joining Geneva, London, Stockholm and Paris, which remained unchanged from last year.

According to UBS, Madrid has also seen a decline in the asset price imbalance, meaning it is now “significantly valued” alongside Milan and Warsaw.

A real-estate or housing bubble occurs when property prices rise at a rapid and unsustainable pace due to increased demand and limited supply. At some point, demand suddenly stops or decreases, causing a sharp drop in prices that causes the bubble to burst.

house of cards

UBS sees a general decline in housing market imbalances as dependent on the current economic environment, which has seen a global upswing Inflation and interest rates Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over the past two years and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors.

From mid-2022 to mid-2023, real house prices in the 25 cities examined by UBS fell by an average of 5%, and prices are likely to fall further, the bank said.

According to UBS, the biggest declines were seen in Frankfurt and Toronto, which both saw prices fall by 15%. Both cities had the highest risk scores in last year’s edition of the UBS report.

“Low financing costs have been the lifeline of global housing markets over the past decade, keeping house prices skyrocketing,” the report’s authors said. “However, the sudden end of the low interest rate environment has shaken up the house of cards.”

According to the report, now only Zurich, where UBS’s headquarters is located, and Tokyo are at risk of a real estate bubble.

In the former case, real house prices continued to rise throughout 2023, although at a slower pace than in previous years, UBS said, while rental growth accelerated and outpaced house price growth.

“As the supply of available housing has returned to pre-pandemic levels amid rising financing costs, we do not expect to see further increases in prices,” the bank said.

Access to housing is still a problem

According to UBS, while cities such as Paris and London have seen price improvements and have less bubble risk than Zurich, the decline in prices has not been enough to significantly improve access to housing.

The bank said the prices differ from salaries in Paris and London, noting that the purchase of a 60 square meter home still represents 10 years’ annual salary for a qualified worker in the services sector.

Faced with this disconnect, UBS says that if interest rates remain at their current high levels, there is still room for further price declines, even as the housing shortage eases again.

