Households switching gas boilers 'could face £120 green levy'

Households replacing their gas boilers next year could be hit with a £120 green fee.

Some British boiler makers are raising their prices to cover the cost of a government plan to promote more heat pumps.

But critics say the extra costs passed on to consumers outweigh those faced by companies under the proposed heat pump scheme.

The Times newspaper reports that an official complaint has been made to the competition watchdog over the inflated charges, while Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho is said to be investigating the allegations.

“We do not need any increase in the price of gas boilers,” a government source told the newspaper. “Companies should not use government policy as a ploy to pass additional costs on to consumers.”

Under the proposed Clean Heat Market Mechanism, boiler manufacturers would be under an obligation to meet targets for the proportion of low-carbon heat pumps they sell.

Those who miss the target may have to pay a fine, or have to buy ‘credits’ from those who meet the target.

The quota is sure to increase year after year. Some manufacturers have said additional costs would need to be passed on to consumers to meet any potential fines.

But critics have expressed doubt on this.

“It is dishonest for boiler companies to claim that they need to raise their prices this year to pay potential fines as this is a completely unbelievable scenario that would require the heat pump market to do anything less,” Richard Lowes, a research fellow at Exeter University and policy analyst at the Regulatory Support Project, told the Times.

“It is very unlikely that any companies will be fined at all next year and even if they are charged a fee, it will be a small fraction of the amount they plan to charge their customers in price increases. Are.”

“Either they are doing this to create outrage and eliminate a plan they don’t like because it is a long-term threat to their business model or they are just trying to blame the price increase on what they have done.” It will be imposed on the government anyway. ,

This has been denied by industry figures, who have said that companies may be passing the higher costs on to consumers due to a number of factors.

Some have called for a delay.

They include the Energy and Utilities Alliance (EUA), an industry association representing boiler makers and other gas companies, which had previously called for the measure to be delayed until 2026.

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com