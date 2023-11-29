Household borrowing has fallen as high rates ‘leakage’ into UK economy

Consumer borrowing declined in October, the latest sign that higher interest rates are hurting demand in the economy.

Consumers borrowed £1.3 billion in October, according to Bank of England data, down slightly from £1.4 billion the previous month and less than the £1.5 billion expected by economists.

The decline in lending was due to consumers borrowing less on credit cards compared to the previous month. Other forms of credit, such as motor finance and personal loans, remained almost stable.

As interest rates have risen, households have had to pay more to borrow money. Bank of England policy makers hope that this will reduce demand from the economy and reduce inflation pressure.

The data shows that the effective interest rate on interest-bearing credit cards has increased by 16 basis points to 21.05 percent.

Despite the decline in lending, Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said consumer demand remained relatively resilient.

“High interest rates are still significantly reducing unsecured borrowing,” Dales said, although he suggested households could borrow for “essential expenses” during the survival crisis.

But Dales said “higher interest rates continue to permeate the economy”.

Higher interest rates also encourage households to lock up savings to earn a higher rate of return. The data showed households deposited £4.6bn with lenders in October, the highest level since November last year.

This was driven by a £4 billion inflow into interest-bearing term deposits, where funds are locked for a specific period. This more than offset the £1.7 billion withdrawn from non-interest bearing sight deposits.

“Households are actively choosing to save a little more,” said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Meanwhile, interest-bearing sight accounts avoided a net outflow for the first time in a year.

Despite rising interest rates, mortgage approvals increased in October. 47,400 mortgages were approved in October, up from 43,700 a month earlier. Mortgage approvals are an indicator of future borrowing.

Still, the rate paid on newly drawn mortgages rose 24 basis points to 5.25 percent in October.

