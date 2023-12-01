House will attempt to expel George Santos for third time, as Johnson says members will 'vote their conscience'

The House of Representatives will attempt to expel Rep. Jorge Santos from Congress for the third time on Friday amid allegations against him, including alleged campaign finance abuses.

But some are concerned that Santos’s successful ouster could set an unnecessary precedent.

Santos, R-N.Y., survived the first two attempts to expel him from Congress, but the third time may be the charm for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who believe Santos is unfit to serve.

House Ethics Committee head to move to expel George Santos after release of damning report

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said of the impending vote, “We’re going to allow people to vote their conscience.”

Protesters released a giant balloon outside the Capitol on Tuesday depicting scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. (Paul Morighi/Getty Images for MoveOn)

Support for ousting the freshman congressman has grown following a House Ethics Committee investigation that found Santos “attempted to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his personal financial gain.”

The committee found that Santos “used campaign funds for personal purposes”, including spa days and shopping at luxury stores. The committee also found that he “engaged in fraudulent conduct” and “knowingly and willfully violated the Government Ethics Act as it relates to his Financial Disclosure (FD) statements filed with the House.”

This includes $50,000 in campaign donations that were wired to Santos’ personal account on October 21, 2022, and reportedly to, among other things, “pay off personal credit card bills and other debts; $4,127.80 at Hermes To shop; and was used for.” OnlyFans; Sephora; “And small purchases for food and parking.”

Third time’s the charm: Will Jorge Santos survive the latest move to throw him out of the house?

Santos also made several false statements and lied about where he went to school and his employment history.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside after an attempt to expel him from the House earlier this year (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Santos has denied wrongdoing and accused the committee of “bias”, but also announced upon the release of the report that he would not seek re-election.

Santos was convicted in October in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York of filing fraudulent fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission to obtain financial support for his campaign, among other charges.

Santos faces 23 federal charges: one count of conspiracy to commit crimes against the United States, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), one count of obstructing the FEC. Two counts of false records made. , two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of access device fraud, in addition to seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements combined. States House of Representatives.

Santos blames Dems in scathing comments ahead of expulsion vote, calls for removal of progressive House member

Santos has pleaded not guilty.

Rep. Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, speaks after becoming U.S. House Speaker in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Some Republicans have argued that Santos should have his day in court and enjoy due process before an expulsion vote takes place, which has been the House precedent so far. Others believe that some of Santos’ alleged activities are “infractions against the House itself” and that he should be expelled.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“And so what we’ve said as a leadership team is that we will allow people to vote their conscience, I think that’s the only fair thing we can do,” Johnson said this week. ” “We have not voted and we will not do so. I am confident that people will take this decision thoughtfully and in good faith.”

However, he also said that he “personally” has “genuine objections” to doing so.

“I’m concerned about a precedent that could be set,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Brooke Singman is a Fox News digital politics reporter. You can reach her at [email protected] or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

Source: www.foxnews.com