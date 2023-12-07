House votes to block Biden EV rule

The House voted on Wednesday to block a Biden administration rule that is expected to significantly shift car sales in the US toward electric vehicles.

The vote was 221-197.

The rule under consideration could push car sales to two-thirds electric by 2032.

The bill approved by House Republicans on Wednesday would block the Environmental Protection Agency from enforcing any rules that would result in limited availability of gas-powered cars.

Despite passing the House, the legislation is not expected to gain popularity in the Democratic-controlled Senate. The White House has already threatened to veto it.

In its veto threat statement, the White House defended the rule, saying it would “protect Americans over the lifetime of a new light-duty vehicle by accelerating the adoption of technologies that reduce pollution as well as fuel and maintenance costs.” Estimated to save $12,000.”

It also lamented other provisions of the GOP bill, saying they would “protect public health, save consumers money, strengthen U.S. energy security, and continue to defund automotive regulations that protect American investment in future vehicle technologies.” “would catastrophically impair EPA’s ability to do so.”

Republicans have criticized the EPA’s rule, saying it is forcing a shift to electric vehicles that consumers don’t want.

Bill sponsor Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) said during a Wednesday press conference that “this standard … is unattainable, it’s unattainable and it’s actually unrealistic.”

He said, “It takes away what we have always considered one of the most important principles of Americanism, and that is choice.”

GOP members are trying to push for language to block the rule in an upcoming appropriations bill, with at least one member saying he would consider voting against the funding bill if it did not contain such a provision. .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Source: thehill.com