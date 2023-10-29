House Speaker Mike Johnson accuses Biden of engaging in 'concealment' of son's business deals

Newly appointed House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson, R-L.A., is accusing President Joe Biden of participating in a “cover-up” after he “repeatedly lied” about his son Hunter Biden’s involvement in foreign business deals. Said”.

He then insisted that the impeachment inquiry against the President would proceed without any “predetermined” conclusions. But added, “I think we can all see where this is going.”

“We have a continuing cover-up of important facts as Joseph Biden sits in the Oval Office,” Johnson told Fox News Digital on Friday.

He added: “We know that as president he looked on camera and lied repeatedly – ​​I mean, multiple times – about his involvement and his knowledge of his son’s business dealings, many times directly. But he lied. Now we all know it.”

Johnson did not give any details in the interview about what he believed to be the lies.

Newly appointed House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks with Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R) in the House chamber following Johnson’s election at the U.S. Capitol on October 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. Vin McNamee/Getty Images

House Republicans have launched an investigation into any involvement of the President in his son’s foreign business dealings. He has accused the President of taking financial advantage from his son’s foreign deals.

“We’re a rules-by-law team, and so we have to respect due process and do it the way the founders would have intended,” Johnson said.

“Impeachment is an amazing power that Congress has, and it is neither intended nor should be used lightly as a political tool.”

Johnson, a constitutional lawyer, said the House takes Biden’s impeachment investigation “very seriously,” and Republicans will continue to gather evidence wherever it leads.

“We have not predetermined the outcome of this. We have not predicted this,” Johnson told Fox News Digital. “But I think everyone can see how this is unfolding.”

The House Speaker also praised the impeachment inquiry into the President led by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith.

“They have done a really extraordinary job of uncovering the evidence,” he said. “They’ve done a great job, and they’ve been very organized here.”

Last week, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, spoke about his discovery of a $200,000 payment to Biden from his brother. as evidence that the President benefited from his family’s “influence scheme.”

However, the payment to Biden appears to have been reimbursed by his brother, James Biden, according to bank records reviewed by The Messenger.

The impeachment inquiry covers Biden’s time as vice president to date, including his time out of office.

Johnson and Biden met officially for the first time earlier this week when the House Speaker visited the White House for a meeting to discuss aid for the war-torn countries of Ukraine and Israel.

Source: themessenger.com