House Republicans want to pass a two-step package to avoid a partial government shutdown

FILE – House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks to reporters before the debate and vote on supplemental aid to Israel at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Johnson faces his first major test as he tries to win House Republicans’ support for a short-term funding plan to prevent a government shutdown. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his proposal Saturday to avoid a partial government shutdown, extending government funding for some agencies and programs through Jan. 19 and continuing funding for others through Feb. 2. Kept.

The approach is unusual for a stopgap spending bill. Typically, lawmakers extend funding for all programs until a certain date. Johnson decided to go with a combination approach, addressing concerns from GOP lawmakers seeking to avoid introducing a massive spending bill just before the holidays.

“This two-step continuing proposal is an essential bill to put House Republicans in the best position to fight for a conservative victory,” Johnson said in a statement after speaking with GOP lawmakers in an afternoon conference call. -The season’s ubiquitous tradition of presenting massive, bloated spending bills just before the Christmas holidays.

The bill does not include funding requested by President Joe Biden for the U.S. border with Israel, Ukraine and Mexico. Johnson said separating Biden’s request for an emergency supplemental bill from a temporary, stopgap measure “puts our conference in the best position to fight for fiscal responsibility, oversight on Ukraine aid, and meaningful policy changes at our southern border.” “

Radical Conservatives, generally loathe to support temporary spending measures of any kind, had indicated they would give Johnson some leeway to pass the legislation, known as a continuing resolution or CR, in order to Congress could get more time to negotiate a long-term agreement.

But reactions from some people after the conference call were critical.

“My opposition to the clean CR the Speaker recently announced to the @HouseGOP cannot be overstated,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, tweeted on Twitter. ,

Meanwhile, the White House described the plan as “unserious”, impractical and a threat to national security and domestic programs.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, pointing to opposition from members of both parties, “This proposal is a recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns—full stop.” “House Republicans need to stop wasting time on their own political division, do their job, and work in a bipartisan way to stop the shutdown.”

The federal government is operating under funding levels approved by the Democratic-led House and Senate last year. Faced with a government shutdown when the fiscal year ends on September 30, Congress passed a 47-day continuing resolution, but the consequences were dire. Kevin McCarthy was removed from the speech a few days later, and the House effectively stalled for most of the month while Republicans tried to elect a replacement.

Republicans were ultimately unanimous in electing Johnson speaker, but his elevation did not mitigate the dynamics that led to McCarthy’s removal—a conference torn over policy as well as how much to spend on federal programs. Last week, Republicans had to withdraw two spending bills from the House — one to fund transportation and housing programs and another to fund the Treasury Department, Small Business Administration and other agencies — because they didn’t have the votes in their party. Were there to push them through the House.

A document explaining Johnson’s proposal to House Republicans obtained by The Associated Press says funding for four spending bills would be extended through Jan. 19. Veterans programs, and bills related to transportation, housing, agriculture and energy, will be part of that expansion.

Funding for eight other spending bills, covering the Defense, State Department, Homeland Security and other government agencies, will be extended through Feb. 2.

The document sent to GOP lawmakers and key staffers said Johnson inherited a budget mess. He assumed office less than three weeks ago and immediately began considering appropriation bills through regular order. Yet, with just days left before the shutdown, an ongoing solution is now needed.

Underscoring concerns about the possibility of a shutdown, credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cut its outlook on U.S. government debt to “negative” from “stable,” citing the cost of rising interest rates and political polarization in Congress. done.

House Republicans pointed to the national debt, which now stands at more than $33 trillion, as a reason for Moody’s decision. Analysts warn that as interest rates rise, interest costs on the national debt will eat up an increasing share of tax revenues.

Johnson said in response to Moody’s announcement that House Republicans are committed to working in a bipartisan manner for fiscal restraint, starting with the creation of a debt commission.

