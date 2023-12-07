As the Biden administration attempts to make affordable housing a major issue, some experts and lawmakers would prefer less federal intervention.

House Republicans would like to see zoning, interest rate changes and a reduced role for the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Subcommittee Chairman Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, said, “As we face these affordability challenges, what’s been left out of the conversation is that government-wide efforts have not solved this problem. ” “We need market-based solutions where we remove government barriers to housing construction and encourage more private sector investment.”

The committee also took a dig at federal programs currently underway on housing efforts through a statement, “despite a housing market with unprecedented federal support, including government-managed conservatorships of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as well as $ “More than 1 trillion dollars has been spent on programs run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development since 2000, and housing still remains ineffective.”

Bloomberg News

The comments came during a subcommittee hearing of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. Proposed ideas included loosening zoning restrictions to allow more multi-family buildings in neighborhoods dominated by single-family homes.

Additional proposed solutions include making it easier for private mortgage insurance companies to play a larger role in financing homes with mortgages that do not require a 20% down payment. Government sponsored enterprises (GSEs), including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which are run by the FHFA, are major players in those mortgages, which some see as unfair competition.

“Government-backed programs unnecessarily lock private capital out of the market, increasing the risk to taxpayers,” said Seth Appleton, president of US Mortgage Insurers.

The House hearing is the latest in a series of efforts to resolve complex housing issues. In October, the Department of Transportation announced new efforts to raise funding for housing from the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes provisions for efforts related to energy and climate change.

The Senate is pursuing housing policy changes through a renewed effort on the Affordable Housing Bond Enhancement Act, which was re-introduced in June. That bill aims to expand the use of the mortgage revenue bond and mortgage credit certificate programs.

In March, the Senate also introduced a bill that would boost the level of private activity bonds available each year and change the requirements for the amount of bond financing required to quality for the Treasury’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit. Both moves could pay dividends for the muni market, but it was referred to the Senate Finance Committee and has not yet been taken up.

US agencies and GSEs issue their debt each year in the form of bonds and mortgage-backed securities. US agency bond trading data in 2022 shows an average daily volume of $2.8 billion, covering 20,700 instruments with an outstanding value of $1.9 trillion, according to a report by Coalition Greenwich and SIFMA Insights.

In 2019 the first multifamily tax-exempt mortgage-backed bonds to qualify for Fannie Mae Green Rewards came to market. The $74 million bundle was priced at 2.35% by Wells Fargo Securities on November 13 and was quickly oversubscribed.

The GSEs have been operating under the guardianship and control of the FHFA since the 2008 global financial crisis. Efforts to reform and free up the GSEs have been hindered by many competing interests in Congress.

