House Republicans have once again voted to poison you and cost you trillions

House Republicans have once again attempted to pass legislation that would increase emissions and cost Americans trillions of dollars in additional fuel and health costs.

The bill in question is called HR4468, the “CARS” Act. It was introduced by Representatives Tim Walberg (R-MI) and Andrew Clyde (R-GA). It passed the House on Wednesday by a vote of 221-197, with 216 Republicans and 5 Democrats voting to poison you and cost you trillions of dollars and 197 Democrats and zero Republicans voting to protect you from pollution and save your money. Voted for.

The legislation, which has not yet been voted on in the Senate and would be vetoed if it reaches President Biden’s desk, is intended to block implementation of the EPA’s new emissions rules, which would have avoided about 10 billion tons of emissions. Will be able to go and be saved. If implemented, it would cost Americans trillions of dollars in health and fuel costs.

The rule would save the average consumer $12,000 over the lifetime of a vehicle, not to mention hundreds of billions of dollars in health and climate benefits.

The emissions rules were released in April, and the EPA has since been taking public comments and considering more or less stringent options, which will culminate in final implementation of the rule early next year.

Various lobbying groups have spoken out in the interim, with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI) wrongly saying that the rules are “neither fair nor achievable.” The AAI represents nearly every major automaker — many of them, like Ford and GM, have made full claims on EVs and yet throw their support behind a group that lobbies for worse emissions standards.

Some companies that are not part of the AAI membership are fully electric vehicle manufacturers, which are already in compliance with the regulation’s 2032 target almost a decade ago, indicating that the target is, in fact, achievable on the contrary. . AAI’s claim is wrong. These automakers have far more rationally called for stronger action rather than lighter action.

Meanwhile, environmental and health groups — those representing doctors and people with lungs (that’s you) rather than polluters — have applauded the EPA’s proposed standards.

But despite us writing about it in EV Publications, contrary to claims made by HR 4468’s lead sponsor, the EPA standards do not mandate EVs. Part of the bill reads:

“(b) beginning with effect from the date of enactment of this sub-paragraph, any regulation prescribed under paragraph (1) (and any amendment thereof), including any such regulation prescribed before the date of enactment of this sub-paragraph or contains amendments, – “(i) making the use of any particular technology mandatory; Or “(ii) There is limited availability of new motor vehicles based on the type of new motor vehicle engine in such new motor vehicles.”

And Walberg defended his attack on Americans’ lungs and pocketbooks, saying, “While EVs could play a big role in the future of the auto industry, Washington should not discount other technologies like hydrogen, hybrids and internal combustion engines. “

However, Walberg indicates that he did not understand the rules in question because the proposed EPA regulation, in fact, doesn’t do that, It only mandates a certain level of emissions from vehicles, and automakers are free to use any technology to reach those emissions levels.

If they can reach reasonably low levels of pollution with internal combustion engines, they are free to use them. And if hybridization or hydrogen can contribute more than internal combustion engines, and if they can actually motivate consumers to buy cars with those technologies, then they are free to use those technologies, too.

The EPA standards have been described as “technology-agnostic”, as they do not mandate a specific pathway to reach emissions targets, only setting the targets themselves.

This shows a lack of understanding on the part of the author of the bill and the hundreds of Republicans (and 5 Democrats) who voted for it, who are telling people to do Understand the issue (EPA) is that they need to stop doing things they are not doing. The direction the bill provides to EPA is in direct contradiction with the other mandate already given by the House to protect clean air through the Clean Air Act, which gave EPA the mandate to propose these standards in the first place. inspired.

This action is the latest in a long recent history by the US Republican Party of attacking clean air and working to increase costs and reduce consumer ability to choose clean vehicles or live in a world where pollution is not imposed on them. .

Just last week, Ohio Republicans echoed US House Republicans in attempting to overturn California’s pollution standards – another attack on the same “states’ rights” they often claim to believe in.

Earlier in the same House term, House and Senate Republicans voted on a bill to overturn the EPA’s first truck soot rule in two decades, which they knew would never pass into law, and Yet they wanted to send a message – to let you know that if they gained power, they would look for any opportunity to poison you.

This new bill will now be sent to the Senate, where it may or may not be voted on, and if it reaches President Biden’s desk, it may be vetoed. Given the lack of a veto-proof majority, this is dead in the water – merely serving as a statement from House Republicans that they want to increase pollution and costs to Americans at a time when we desperately need to cut both. needed. When people show you who they are, believe them.

