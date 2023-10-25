House Republicans are on to something – and they don't even know it

Does anyone know what the Republican Civil War is really about? In fact, why did House Republicans oust their own leadership in early October? And why have they now become a bunch of headless chickens, screaming about everything and nothing?

The major explanations for the ongoing Republican self-immolation appear to be ego, personal grudge, and ideological rigidity. The GOP has evolved into a confederacy of warring tribes that never forget or forgive crimes and swear eternal vengeance.

But once upon a time, House Republicans had a purpose, even if it was a reprehensible one. Its purpose was to cut federal spending. He’s lost in the whirlpool of incompetence displayed in the House, but the market is starting to signal, “Hey, maybe this isn’t such a bad idea.”

While House Republicans are stabbing each other in the face and back, the bond market is signaling that stratospheric levels of federal debt may ultimately become too high. Long-term rates, such as those on 10-year Treasury bonds, are rising higher than short-term rates, sending stocks into turmoil and pushing the cost of borrowing much higher for consumers. The bond market doesn’t always explain itself, but one possible or probable cause of rising rates is the massive issuance of US debt into a market that cannot easily digest it.

When there are not enough buyers for the loan, rates are raised to make it a more attractive investment. That’s what’s been happening for the past few months, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury rate rising a full percentage point, even though the Federal Reserve may have just finished raising short-term rates.

The federal deficit for fiscal year 2023, which ends in September, reached $1.7 trillion, up from $1.4 trillion a year earlier. The “real” deficit in 2023, accounting for the student loan relief that the Supreme Court enacted, was $2 trillion. Most forecasters believe the annual deficit will remain in or exceed that range for the foreseeable future.

the story continues

This is bad enough. But the sharp rise in rates over the past 18 months has created another problem, as the government’s borrowing costs are rising. a lot. It exposes the slowness of policymakers over the past 25 years, and the danger American taxpayers may face sooner than anyone thought a year or two ago.

According to Brian Riedl of the Manhattan Institute, the average interest rate paid by the US government on its debt has fallen from 8.4% in 1990 to 1.7% in 2021. By the end of September, it had gone back up to about 3%, the highest level since 2011. But in 2011, the national debt was only (!) $15 trillion. It is now worth $33 trillion. And the average borrowing rate is sure to rise for at least some time, as the low-rate Treasuries issued during the past 10 years mature and the Fed borrows new money at today’s high rates.

The government debt situation is therefore deteriorating rapidly due to two reasons: the huge amount of borrowing and rising rates on the amount borrowed. In 2019, before COVID, the Treasury paid out $577 billion in interest payments. That rises to $879 billion in 2023, more than it costs taxpayers to fund the entire Defense Department. Soon, the government may pay equally to two or three defense departments. Every year, only in interest cost.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) speaks after being selected as Republicans’ latest nominee for House Speaker at the Republican Caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington on October 24, 2023. (Jose Luis Magaña/AP Photo)

[Drop Rick Newman a note, follow him on Twitter, or sign up for his newsletter.]

Republicans are basically always trying to cut spending, sometimes seriously and sometimes not. Earlier this year, he refused to raise the federal borrowing limit unless Democrats agreed to modest spending cuts over the next decade. Some conservative Republicans were upset that the temporary spending bill passed by Congress in late September did not include more cuts, one reason a handful of Republicans deserted Speaker Kevin McCarthy on October 3 and basically dismissed him. The trick was to do it.

No one should think that Republicans are the arbiters of fiscal prudence. The spending cuts he sought earlier this year were easy choices, avoiding hard choices like drilling into defense, Social Security and Medicare, where most of the money is. And they typically demand spending cuts with one fork of the tongue while demanding tax cuts with the other, which does nothing to reduce the huge and growing federal debt. This reduces the outflow of government money to reduce the inflow, which does not solve the original problem.

But the market is probably saying now, “It’s time to start somewhere.” Everyone who follows the idiosyncrasies of the federal budget knows that getting the debt under control will require a combination of higher taxes, reduced federal benefits, and other measures. A new analysis of the Penn Wharton budget model highlights several needed measures: higher taxes on the rich, reforms to Social Security and Medicare, cuts to other programs, and a new value-added tax that would function like a national sales tax. The US debt has grown so large that it has become difficult to deal with through spending cuts or tax increases alone.

Republicans seeking spending cuts typically target small, symbolic measures that allow them to hunt as budget hawks. If they stand for something, they will step up and force Democrats to make some kind of response to finally get federal borrowing under control. President Biden, for his part, favors higher taxes on businesses and the wealthy, but while Democrats controlled both houses during his first two years in office, he was not able to get it through Congress. Biden also grumbles from time to time about the federal budget, claiming things are getting better on his watch when in fact they are getting worse.

House Republicans may be so disorganized that even if they manage to elect a speaker, the infighting will be so intense that they won’t be able to hear the bond market telling them they may be on to something. However, sooner or later it will get everyone’s attention in Washington.

Rick Newman is a senior columnist yahoo finance, Follow him on Twitter @rickjnewman,

Click here for business and money related political news

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com