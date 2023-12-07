House prices rise again in Britain after market decline

UK house prices have risen for the second month in a row due to high demand and softening economic conditions.

Advertisement

UK house prices rose 0.5% in November after rising 1.2% in October, according to data from mortgage provider Halifax.

The average house price of £283,615 (€330,780.17) was 1.0% lower than a year earlier, although the annual decline hit a low of -4.5% in both August and September.

Prices rose in October after six consecutive months of decline.

“The resilience seen in house prices through 2023 is underpinned by a shortage of available properties rather than any significant strength in buyer demand,” Halifax director Kim Kinnard said.

The decline in mortgage prices associated with stable economic conditions is having a modest impact on activity in the sector, it said, encouraging more people to buy homes.

CPI inflation fell to 4.6% in October from 6.3% in September, and the Bank of England kept interest rates steady at 5.25%.

Although the UK growth forecast remains particularly pessimistic, the easing of conditions seems to be filling lenders and buyers with a little more confidence.

Nationwide, another mortgage provider, reported last week that home prices rose for the third month in a row in November, according to its data.

This figure is 2% less than a year ago.

“Although a shallow recession and a rise in unemployment next year could lead to a further modest decline in house prices, on the back of the peak in mortgage rates, prices have already reached their lowest level,” said Imogen Pattison of consultancy Capital Economics.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, house prices in the UK soared as people started looking for larger properties and were encouraged to buy their own homes due to tax breaks and low interest rates.

UK house prices increased by 27% between February 2020 and September 2022.

Subsequently, the market began to suffer from rising mortgage costs and rising interest rates associated with inflation.

The Bank of England raised rates for 14 consecutive months to tackle the highest inflation seen in more than 40 years, until the interest rate freeze in September this year.

The price of fixed-rate mortgages has been falling since the end of July, and many homeowners on variable plans are waiting to see their monthly contributions reduce.

Experts are nevertheless advising that this relief will not come soon, especially given the Bank of England’s hesitation in lowering interest rates, which affect repayments on convertible plans.

Victoria Schaller, head of investments at Interactive Investor, predicted that house prices are set to fall again next year, but she said the pace of the decline will depend on “increasing expectations that the central bank will actually ease monetary policy in 2024, allowing lending to continue.” “Rate increases will be more attractive, potentially stimulating demand”.

Source