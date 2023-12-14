December 15, 2023
The average price of a house in Ireland was €323,000 as of October, according to new figures.

Residential property prices in Ireland continue to rise on a month-on-month and annual basis.

Data released by the country’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Wednesday showed that the national residential property price index (RPPI) rose 2.3% in the 12 months to October 2023, from 1.4% in September and 1.1% in August.

Similarly, on a monthly basis, RPPI increased by 1.1% in October, while it increased by 0.9% in September and 0.5% in August.

However, the trend looks different depending on where you live in Ireland: according to the CSO, prices in Dublin fell by 0.6% in the 12 months to October this year, while prices outside the capital rose by 4.5%.

Nevertheless, Dublin’s declining prices are slowing down, as they previously fell -1.7% in September and -1.8% in August.

The changes mean that, across the country, the average price of a house in October was €323,000.

As of October, the cheapest place to buy a home in Ireland was in Longford, where the average price was €160,000, while the most expensive housing in the province of Leinster was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, with an average of €160,000. According to the figures the price is €630,000.

Despite being the most expensive area to buy a home, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown saw a 1.5% decline in house price growth. On the other hand, price growth in Fingal in Dublin was 0.8%.

When looking at property type, house prices in Dublin fell 0.7%, while apartment prices fell 0.4%.

After a period of sustained recession throughout most of 2022 and 2023, residential property prices in Ireland look set to rise again, data shows. This situation is reflected across the Irish Sea, as house prices rise. The rise continues in the UKDespite a clear decline in European Union and Eurozone,

