House passes bill to prevent government shutdown, sends it to Senate

The House on Tuesday passed stopgap legislation to keep the federal government running through this weekend, sending the bill to the Senate days before the deadline without any of the deep cuts conservative Republicans had sought.

Without new spending laws, the government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, forcing federal employees, including military members and airport security agents, to miss pay checks on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday. The legislation, passed by a vote of 336-95, extends funding at current spending levels through Jan. 19 for about 20 percent of the federal government and through Feb. 2 for the remaining 80 percent.

The “laddered” deadline in the bill, called a continuing resolution, or CR, is designed to allow the House and Senate to pass and negotiate spending bills throughout the year — even if both chambers reach an agreement on them. Are not close – and avoid the massive year-end spending bill called the omnibus. That could still lead to two more impasses that could lead to a partial government shutdown early next year.

“This is an important innovation,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told reporters Tuesday morning. “We have broken the fever. We’re not going to have a big omnibus spending bill right before Christmas. This is a gift to the American people.”

Funds for military and veterans programs, agriculture and food agencies, and the departments of Transportation and Housing and Urban Development will expire on January 19. They would end up heading for the State, Defense, Commerce, Labor, and Health and Human Services departments. Others, on 2 February. The bill passed the House under a procedure called “suspension of the rules”, which required two-thirds of the House to approve the measure because some far-right Republicans wanted it to proceed under the lower floor. Had refused to give. Limit without spending cuts.

Leaders of both parties in the Senate have supported the proposal, and the upper chamber is expected to vote on the bill later this week.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, “I’m pleased – cautiously – that Speaker Johnson is moving forward with a CR that leaves in place exactly the same hard-right cuts Which would have been a nonstarter for the Democrats.” Tuesday on the Senate floor. “I certainly don’t agree with everything the Speaker proposed, and I can’t imagine that very many senators would have taken the Speaker’s approach in drafting this bill. But the proposal before the House does two things that Democrats have insisted on: It would stop the shutdown, and it would do so without any of the terrible hard-right cuts the MAGA right-wing demands.

He later called the laddered approach “unwise” at a press conference, but said he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) would take action on legislation “as quickly as possible.”

House Democrats said they were not happy with the split deadlines in the bill, but were relieved they voted for it to prevent a shutdown.

“The main principle is to keep government open. We’re not even talking about saving face,” Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.) told The Washington Post. “It’s the eleventh hour. “We don’t have much choice here.”

Representative Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) said he was concerned the GOP would be blamed if federal funding ran out.

“I think people realize it’s not a good idea,” he said of shutting down the government. “Not good policy, not good politics.”

The legislation represents a major compromise from Johnson, who rejected calls from the far-right wing of the GOP convention to reduce federal spending or add controversial policy provisions that Democrats and some Republicans reject.

And it forced him to adopt a legislative strategy that cost his predecessor, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the speaker’s chair in October. Johnson lost 93 Republican votes, and this approach put him at odds with conservatives and deficit supporters who have been a thorn in the side of GOP leaders for nearly a decade. But there was no sign that the right would press for his immediate removal, as they did McCarthy.

Representative Chip Roy (R-Tex.), a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, said Republicans opposing the ongoing resolution had discussed “a few different actions” in response to Johnson’s reliance on Democratic votes. Bill. But he declined to say what — if anything — they would do. Still, Johnson is “well aware of our extraordinary concerns” about the bill, Roy said.

Johnson told reporters Tuesday morning that his “short-term CR work is done” and he preferred to consider only the year’s spending bills. But Roy suggested it could be a difficult pledge to keep.

“Mike is an exceptionally honest and honorable man,” he said. “I believe what he says. but i guess you have to remember [is] This is a job where it is very difficult to honor your commitments. You’re about to reach another deadline.”

Democrats also seemed irritated by the process, but for the opposite reason.

“What we’ve seen is that they can’t make rational policy without our votes,” said Representative Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD). “We are being targeted by a large number of nihilists in the Republican Party.”

Other Republicans said they expected concessions from Democrats in future spending debates. Hard-right conservatives hope to attach policy provisions to spending bills that would limit abortion access and slash funding for the construction of a new FBI headquarters, among other proposals.

For most of the GOP convention, the legislation’s mid-January and February deadline made it feel like Christmas came early.

The frenzy of government funding at the end of the year could run counter to Christmas time, especially as Congress passes stopgap funding bills. Lawmakers often believe that Congress cannot operate without deadlines, and winter recess is an important time for members to return home to family and practice retail politics with constituents.

Republicans in the House said the bill gives lawmakers time to spend the holidays at home. Last year, the House voted on a $1.7 trillion spending bill on December 23 severe cold wave Landed on Washington.

“We cannot continue to pass big, bloated omnibus appropriations bills right before Christmas,” said Representative Andy Harris (R-MD), a member of the House Freedom Caucus and architect of the laddering proposal. “And this bill is a new way to break this cycle.”

Tempers flared in Congress Tuesday as members eyed an end to one of the most contentious stretches in Washington that many members have faced since the coronavirus pandemic struck. In the House and Senate, near-physical confrontations broke out during the day.

“This will allow everyone to go home for a few days for Thanksgiving,” Johnson told reporters. “Everyone calm down. Members have been here for 10 weeks. This place is a pressure cooker.”

McCarthy was booted by angry conservatives in early October after Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown by passing a bipartisan funding extension.

After a three-week tussle in which other candidates failed to garner enough votes, Johnson, a relative leadership novice, was elected speaker and immediately gained the support of the President, the Senate, House Democrats, and even his own conference. Got into a fight together.

Johnson rejected President Biden’s request for $106 billion in national defense spending, which includes defending Ukraine against Russia, Israel’s fight against Hamas terrorists, countering Chinese influence in the Pacific and security along the US-Mexico border. Was. The speaker appeased conservatives by dismantling Israel funding in his own bill and combining it with a $14 billion cut to the Internal Revenue Service, hindering the agency’s ability to audit high-income earners and corporations. Johnson also tied additional aid to Ukraine to major changes in US immigration policy.

Johnson has also attempted to advance appropriations bills – year-long spending measures – but with limited success, fueled on one side by GOP moderates opposing transportation spending cuts and on the other by GOP moderates opposing spending, abortion and divisive policy provisions. Thwarted by conservatives in favor. Immigration. Those disputes have deprived Johnson of much-needed leverage in negotiations with the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Representative Ken Buck (R-Colo.) said he thinks Johnson will be able to maintain the confidence of his conference despite having to rely on Democratic votes because Johnson inherited the position from McCarthy.

“The mess was caused by Kevin dragging his feet,” Buck said.

If the House and Senate do not agree on 12 appropriations legislation by early next year, that would trigger a 1 percent spending cut across the board in late April, which conservatives hope to use to force those policies. . Change. So far, the House is pushing to keep spending legislation funded at much lower levels than the Senate — and even lower than the levels at which Biden and McCarthy struck a deal earlier this year involving the federal debt ceiling. Had agreed.

“It’s a broad sword, not a scalpel,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) told The Post of the across-the-board cuts, “and I think a lot of people would prefer to have the scalpel.”

But those cuts are not enough for some deficit-focused Republicans to reduce spending, as many federal programs have seen their budgets expand rapidly during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the best benefit we have,” said Representative David Schweikert (R-Ariz.), vice chairman of the Joint Economic Committee. “And remember, sometimes the leverage here is more perception.”

Jacqueline Alemany, Mariana Alfaro, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Liz Goodwin, Paul Kane and Theodoric Meyer contributed to this report.

