House passes $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, setting off fight in Senate

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., speaking during his first official press conference in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Although passage of the bill was the first major victory in his work, it almost immediately attracted opposition from the Senate and the White House. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Nov. 2 (UPI) — The House of Representatives on Thursday passed an aid bill that provides $14.3 billion to Israel to support its military operations in Gaza.

The GOP-backed bill, approved by a vote of 226-196 and largely along party lines, would redirect money from the IRS to cover the aid package’s expenses. It does not provide any funding for Ukraine’s war against Russia.

Although passage of the bill was the first major victory of Republican Representative Mike Johnson’s speech, it almost immediately attracted opposition from the Senate and the White House.

“Tonight, a bipartisan group of Members voted to send immediate aid to Israel, our largest ally in the Middle East,” Johnson said. Posted On X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our supplemental package, which is fully offset, provides Israel with advanced weapons systems, supports the Iron Dome missile defense system and replenishes U.S. domestic defense stockpiles. This is necessary and critical assistance as Israel continues to struggle for its survival. Fighting for the right to…”

However, the measure has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic leaders, setting the stage for a partisan clash heading to the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate would not consider the bill, calling it “inadequate” and “deeply flawed”. in the comments Built on X.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, speaks during a press conference after the weekly caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

He indicated that Democrats are preparing an alternative aid package that includes measures to counter Chinese government influence, resources for humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and additional aid for Ukraine – which this House bill fails to address.

The White House has also said President Joe Biden would veto the bill if it brought it to his desk.

Johnson said the Ukraine aid package would come soon, despite a growing number of House Republicans who oppose allocating additional funds to the war-torn nation in its ongoing resistance to Russia’s invasion, ABC News reported.

In the report, Johnson said House Republicans are planning to pair it with border security measures in an effort to secure its passage.

The bill’s passage came on the second day of a strictly controlled evacuation from the war-torn Gaza area, where hundreds more civilians were allowed to leave.

Gaza’s border authority released a list of 600 foreign passport holders from 14 countries such as Mexico, South Korea, Azerbaijan and Italy and various dual national Palestinians.

On Wednesday, more than 300 foreign nationals and 80 seriously injured Palestinians entered Egypt, the first major departure from the Palestinian territory since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7.

The State Department says it is still in contact with at least 1,000 families of Americans stranded in the area, where food, water and medical supplies are lacking due to the Israeli military’s widespread siege of Hamas-controlled Gaza.

